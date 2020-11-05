What if a building could stay cool simply because of its paint job? We’re not talking about putting flames on the sides. Purdue engineers have come up with a formulation of white paint that reflects the heat from sunlight and keeps surfaces cooler than their surroundings. Depending on the location, a building with this paint on the roof may not need air conditioning.
Radiative cooling paint is not a completely new animal, but the formulation developed at Purdue is quite impressive compared to commercially-available paints that only reflect 80-90% of sunlight.
Purdue’s paint reflects 95.5% of sunlight. It can keep surfaces up to 18°F cooler than their surroundings, even in direct sunlight. Where does the heat go? The paint radiates infrared heat, so it escapes the atmosphere and goes into deep space.
How does it do this? With abundantly available calcium carbonate fillers — the chalky stuff that antacids are made of. The paint absorbs next to no UV rays because of the wide band gaps in the atomic structure of calcium carbonate. Take a brief tour of this amazing paint after the break.
We wonder how many rooftops and roadways we’d have to paint with this stuff to have a chance at reversing climate change. It’s not terribly expensive to make, so the problem shifts to widespread education and adoption. What do you think?
5 thoughts on “Purdue’s Powerful Paint Could Cancel Climate Change”
Great stuff, the classic long wave selective IR emission not resonant with existing green house gases and looks cheap too.
So they invented…whitewash?
Why do we pay these people lmao
I’ve had suspicions for years about the superiority of whitewash, however, no suitable supply of that or raw materials has come onto my radar.
However, whitewash and related materials have significant fossil CO2 emission in production concerns.
>Whitewash cures through a reaction with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to form calcium carbonate in the form of calcite
They would absorb similar amount CO2 they release when they were converted to slaked lime.
Whitewash is carbon-neutral; the CO2 driven off to make the lime is absorbed back as the whitewash cures. Meanwhile, I found the paper (10.1016/j.xcrp.2020.100221) and they’re using an acrylic binder for their paint (using DMF as the solvent, of all things), which is hardly environmentally friendly. Not to mention the paint is under-bound so it’s essentially interior primer and would likely fall apart in short order when used on a house.
This sort of science-fair-project-as-journal-article is becoming worryingly common. They try to jazz it up by throwing in all sorts of graphs and using all types of million-dollar equipment, but in the end the content is totally worthless. I’m not joking, really; why DO we pay these people?