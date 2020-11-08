Today At Remoticon: Sunday Live Events

Hackaday Remoticon is a worldwide virtual conference happening now!
- Everyone is invited to hang out in Remoticon Public Chat
- Individual workshop chat rooms are open to all, visit the Remoticon Wayfinder, choose a workshop and enter the public chat
- Ticket holders will find links to their registered event in the ticketing hub
Public Livestreams (all times are PST, UTC-8):
Hackaday YouTube and Facebook Live:
- 12:00pm SDR Workshop
- 2:15pm Hacker’s Guide to Hardware Debugging Workshop
Hackaday Twitch:
- 11am SMD Challenge: Remoticon Attendees (Heat 2)
- 1pm SMD Challenge: LayerOne Badge Team
- 3pm SMD Challenge: Remoticon Attendees (Heat 3)
Hackaday Twitch Two:
- 12:00pm Design Methodology Workshop
- 12:45pm 0 to ASIC Workshop
- 2:45pm IC Reverse Engineering
- 3:30pm How to Create Guides People Will Actually Use