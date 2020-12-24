Hackaday Podcast 099: Our Hundredth Episode! Denture Synth, OLED Keycaps, And SNES Raytracing

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams celebrate the 100th episode! It’s been a pleasure to marvel each week at the achievements of awesome people and this is no different. This week there’s a spinning POV display that solves pixel density and clock speed in very interesting ways. A macro keyboard made of OLED screens gives us a “do want” moment. And you can run a Raspberry Pi photo frame by sipping power from ambient light if you use the right power-tending setup. We wrap up the last episode of 2020 with a dive into ballpoint pens and solar racers.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download (~65 MB)

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:

Episode 099 Show Notes:

New This Week:

We zero indexed by starting the podcast with the 2018 Year in Review… so this is our 100th episode!

Remoticon Video: Getting Started with Max

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: