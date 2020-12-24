Hackaday Podcast 099: Our Hundredth Episode! Denture Synth, OLED Keycaps, And SNES Raytracing

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams celebrate the 100th episode! It’s been a pleasure to marvel each week at the achievements of awesome people and this is no different. This week there’s a spinning POV display that solves pixel density and clock speed in very interesting ways. A macro keyboard made of OLED screens gives us a “do want” moment. And you can run a Raspberry Pi photo frame by sipping power from ambient light if you use the right power-tending setup. We wrap up the last episode of 2020 with a dive into ballpoint pens and solar racers.
- We zero indexed by starting the podcast with the 2018 Year in Review… so this is our 100th episode!
- Remoticon Video: Getting Started with Max
- Over-Engineered Bottle Opener Takes The Drudgery Out Of Drinking
- Solar Pi Zero E-Paper Photo Frame Waits For The Right Moment
- Bringing Full Colour PCB Art To Production
- Adaptive Macro-Pad Uses Tiny OLED Screens As Keycaps
- Edge-Mounted LEDs Make This Spherical POV Look Fantastic
- A SNES, Ray Tracing
- POV-ray is Elliot’s favorite ray tracer.
