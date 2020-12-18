For as many of them as we’ve seen, we still love a good persistence of vision display project. There’s something fascinating about the combination of movement and light creating the illusion of solid surfaces, and there’s always fun to be had in electromechanical aspects of a POV build. This high-resolution spherical POV display pushes all those buttons, and more.
Called “Flicker” for obvious reasons by its creator [Dan Foisy], this POV display started with a pretty clear set of goals in terms of resolution and image quality, plus the need to support animated images, all in a spherical form factor. These goals dictated the final form of the display — a PCB disc spinning vertically. The shaft has the usual slip rings for power distribution and encoders for position feedback. The PCB, though, is where the interesting stuff is.
[Dan] chose to use an FPGA to slice and dice the images, which are fed from a Raspberry Pi’s HDMI port, to the LED drivers. And the LEDs themselves are pretty slick — he found parts with 1.6 mm lead spacing, making them a perfect fit for mounting on the rim of the PCB rather than on either side. A KiCAD script automated the process of laying out the 256 LEDs and their supporting components as evenly as possible, to avoid imbalance issues.
The video below shows Flicker in action — there are a few problem pixels, but on the whole, the display is pretty stunning. We’ve seen a few other spherical POV displays before, but none that look as good as this one does.
4 thoughts on “Edge-Mounted LEDs Make This Spherical POV Look Fantastic”
That’s pretty spiffy!
Very Cool!
I can recommend some simplification in the motor / slip ring / timing mechanism for version 2 :)
You can now buy brushless gimbal motors designed for drone camera gimbals which include both multi-wire slip rings and high resolution encoders all in one package effectively.
Here’s one with a spot for a 12-wire 12.5mm slip ring and a AS5048A 14-bit encoder is available for it.
https://shop.iflight-rc.com/index.php?route=product/product&path=34_44&product_id=279
I don’t think the motor you’ve linked would be fast enough, the specs on the page says RPM:456~504 that’s well within human visual threshold. It would need to spin at a couple of thousand RPM to support POV.
That’s pretty cool. They had trouble getting some of the LEDs to connect to the pads on the PCB becaue JLPCB cut the board a little bigger than it should have been. I’m curious why they didn’t try to sand it down a little bit to get it to size.
Tangentially, I have a habbit of sanding board down when I get them if they have rough sides–vcut, etc. I just prefer the feel of that smooth routed type of edge. 400-600 grit works great–cuts fast and gives a smooth feeling edge. Clearly, if you’re doing a lot of boards or large boards, be careful with ventilation. You don’t want to breath in any of the epoxy or glass fiber dust.