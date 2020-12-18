Some projects take but a single glance for you to know what inspired them in the first place. For this over-engineered robotic bottle opener, the obvious influence was a combination of abundant free time and beer. Plenty of beer.
Of course there are many ways to pop the top on a tall cold one, depending on the occasion. [Matt McCoy] and his cohorts selected the “high-impulse” method, which when not performed by a robot is often accomplished by resting the edge of the cap on a countertop and slapping the bottle down with the palm of one’s hand. This magnificently pointless machine does the same thing, except with style.
The bottle is placed in a cradle which grips it, gently but firmly, and presents it to the opening mechanism in a wholly unnecessary motion-control ballet. Once in place, a lead screw moves a carriage down, simultaneously storing potential energy in a bundle of elastic surgical tubing while tripping a pawl on the edge of the cap. A lever trips at the bottom of the carriage’s travel, sending the pawl flying upward to liberate the libation, giving the robot a well-deserved and sudsy showers. Behold the wonderful interplay of 190 custom parts — and beer — in the video below.
Hats off to [Matt] et al for their tireless efforts on behalf of beleaguered beer-openers everywhere. This seems like the perfect accessory to go along with a game of mind-controlled beer pong.
3 thoughts on “Over-Engineered Bottle Opener Takes The Drudgery Out Of Drinking”
I would argue it is not over engineered as if it was then it wouldn’t spill beer etc. I’d say its more chindogu. And nothing wrong with that!
Impressive.
But they need to dampen it somewhat to avoid wasting any beer!
Way back in 1943, Henry Kuttner wrote a story about a robot that was built to be an overengineered can (not bottle) opener. Back then you needed a can opener for beer cans; pull tabs would not come along for another twenty years.
https://www.prosperosisle.org/spip.php?article863