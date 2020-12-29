Federal Aviation Administration Announces Major Drone Rule Changes

If new rules from the FAA regarding unmanned aircraft operations in the US are any indication, drones are becoming less of a niche hobby and more integrated into everyday life. Of course, the devil is in the details, and what the Federal Aviation Administration appears to give with one hand, it takes away with the other.
The rule changes, announced on December 28, are billed as “advanc[ing] safety and innovation” of the drone industry in the United States. The exciting part, and the aspect that garnered the most attention with headline writers, is the relaxation of rules against night operation and operating above people and moving vehicles. Since 2016, it has been against FAA regulations to operate drones less than 55 pounds (25 kg) at night or over people without a waiver. This rule can be seen as stifling innovations in drone delivery, since any useful delivery service will likely need to overfly populated areas and roadways and probably do so at night. The new rules allow these operations without a waiver for four categories of drones, classified by how much damage they would do if they were to lose control and hit someone. The rules also define the inspection and certification regimes for both aircraft and pilot, as well as stipulating that operators have to have their certificate and ID on their person while flying.
While this seems like great news, the flip side of the coin is perhaps less shiny. The rule changes also impose the requirement for “Remote ID” (PDF link), which is said to be “a major step toward full integration of drones into the national airspace system.” Certain drones will be required to carry a system that transmits identification messages directly from the aircraft, including such data as serial number, location and speed of the drone, as well as the location of the operator. The rules speculate that this would likely be done over WiFi or Bluetooth, and would need to be receivable with personal wireless devices. The exact technical implementation of these rules is left as an exercise to manufacturers, who have 30 months from the time the rules go into effect in January to design systems, submit them for certification, and get them built into their aircraft. Drone operators have an additional year to actually start using the Remote ID drones.
For the drone community, these rule changes seem like a mixed bag. To be fair, it’s not exactly unexpected that drones would be radio tagged like this, and the lead time allowed by the FAA for compliance on Remote ID seems generous. The ability to operate in riskier environments will no doubt be welcomed by commercial drone operators. So who knows — maybe the rules will do what they say they will, and this will stimulate a little innovation in the industry. If so, it could make this whole thing a net positive.
6 thoughts on “Federal Aviation Administration Announces Major Drone Rule Changes”
Here’s betting the government will take advantage of this.
I wouldn’t mind if we were entitled to shoot them down. (;
Still not clear on what this means for existing drones like a DJI Mavic and such. Can the existing control link be used for the remote ID? Will DJI come out with a module that can be used (doubtful, they already don’t provide firmware updates for the Mavic). Or are these older drones just going to be grounded?
I imagine that’s why the FAA is giving them so much time, nobody really knows the answer to a lot of these questions.
Let’s also not forget that 30 months puts us into the middle of the next admin’s term. They might change the rules entirely, and all this goes out the window.
Like all fun things the puritans with power would love to take them away…. You know how they are, deathly afraid someone, somewhere might be having a second of fun.
Hobbyists are going to get stomped by these rules. Just like anything, once big business wants to use the airspace good luck sharing it with them. Want to fly a homebuilt drone out in your backyard? Sure just apply for a license, pay the yearly fee, download a privacy invading app, install an expensive and heavy transponder on your drone. Use the app to reserve the airspace. And viola, you can putter around for a couple of minutes as you normally would.
I’m a drone racer, and I own at least 7 custom built drones so this issue is close to my heart.
My son and I have really bonded over flying RC planes in parks. They are all foam board built electric power. It was such a dream for me as a kid to fly RC planes, but it was just too out of reach for me financially. It seemed like the hobby was recently becoming reasonably affordable for us…and now this.