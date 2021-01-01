Number Bases Stretch The Mind

Some of us might solve crossword puzzles or Sudoko games to exercise our minds, but [Nathan Nichols] plays with exotic number systems to keep the brain cells in shape. He wrote the Hanoi C99 library while in high school, implementing several of his favorites.
We have all been using decimal (base 10) and duodecimal (base 12, as in clocks) since before grade school. Us computer geeks are also adept at various computer-friendly systems like binary, octal, and hexadecimal. The true nerds among us will be familiar with systems like vigesimal (base 20 Mayan numerals) and sexagesimal (base 60 Babylonian numbers). We ourselves espoused the virtues of seximal (base 6) a couple of years ago. But if you really want to stretch your mind, take a dive into the weird number systems that [Nathan] has been exploring.
Negabinary (
base -2)
The lowest level of weirdness in the group, this one is almost normal. Its the same as binary, except the bit weights have alternating signs:
{ 0, -2, 4, -8, ... }.
Binarions (
base -1+i)
Or
base -1+j if you studied electrical engineering. The use of complex numbers as radices was proposed by Donald Knuth way back in 1955. We find it really hard to imagine this one being helpful.
Fibonacci base
Numbers can also be represented by the summation of a sequence of Fibonacci numbers. Using this system, a number can sometimes be represented more than one way, so watch out.
Stern-Brocot tree
A number is represented by its path down the Stern-Brocot tree. One feature of this system is that numbers can be exact. For example, the Stern-Brocot tree representation of one-third has a finite number of digits.
While [Nathan]’s library only performs conversion at input or output, we wonder if someone will take this further and implement an arithmetic unit inside an FPGA. Besides being a fun exercise, it would baffle someone casually trying to reverse engineer your secret calculations. Let us know of any strange number systems you have used or encountered.
5 thoughts on “Number Bases Stretch The Mind”
Fascinating, I’d often wondered in my earlier days just how bases could work beyond mere integers, food for thought especially in some aspects of theoretical physics where numeric outcomes could have more evident attributes re properties matching abstract paradigms eg black holes and problem of infinite time dilation in respect of rotation observance, thanks for posting :-)
FWIW. Some years ago I toyed with ‘primary’, bit like binary but each position corresponded to a prime number to power 1 (
at the first layer) Eg 9 being 2+7 the primary appears as binary as 10010, at first it seems superfluous as you can have different representations for the same equivalent number but, that turned out to be an advantage for certain types of cryptography especially when you then code overall in binary being somewhat arbitrary when you decide to mix primary & binary ;-)
Looking forward to comments, Happy New Year, it’s 01 01 2021 here in Australia
I experimented with base Pi. It is very good for representing Pi and its (low) multiples and powers. And rather approximate for anything else.
It also means that the integers on the number line are not evenly spaced, but I have not worked out if that is a purely aesthetic problem.
Shouldn’t negabinary include the value of 1? e.g. 0, 1, -2, 4, -8, 16, -32, 64
In addition (as subtraction not needed) here are also number systems where the digits in each position differ from 0, 1, 2, 3…
For example, what I’ve heard called reverse duodecimal, where the digits are -6, -5, -4, -3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. (Conventionally written with a bar over the digit, rather than a minus sign.)
You don’t have separate subtraction, since it’s easier to take the complement (i.e. change each digit to that of opposite sign) and then add. Note that some values have more than one representation.
There is a book, “Hacker’s Delight” By Henry S. Warren, Jr. (ISBN 978-0-321-84268-8) that includes a chapter on unusual bases- the chapter is short, but includes some great discussion.