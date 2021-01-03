In an age of streaming media it’s easy to forget the audio CD, but they still remain as a physical format from the days when the “Play” button was not yet the “Pay” button. A CD player may no longer be the prized possession it once was, but it’s still possible to dabble in the world of 120 mm polycarbonate discs if you have a fancy for it. It’s something [Daniel1111] has done with his Arduino CD player, which uses the little microcontroller board to control a CD-ROM drive via its IDE bus.
The project draws heavily from the work of previous experimenters, notably ATAPIDUINO, but it extends them by taking its audio from the drive’s S/PDIF output. A port expander drives the IDE interface, while a Cirrus Logic WM8805 S/PDIF transceiver handles the digital audio and converts it to an I2S stream. That in turn is fed to a Texas Instruments PCM5102 DAC, which provides a line-level audio output. All the code and schematic can be found in a GitHub repository.
To anyone who worked in the CD-ROM business back in the 1990s this project presses quite a few buttons, though perhaps not enough to dig out all those CDs again. It would be interesting to see whether the I2S stream could be lifted from inside the drive directly, or even if the audio data could be received via the IDE bus. If you’d like to know a bit more about I2S , we have an article for you.
12 thoughts on “An Arduino And A CD-ROM Drive Makes A CD Player”
Yes the digital audio data can be read via ATAPI commands. I remember quite a few “cd ripper” programs back in the day that converted CD audio to MP3s. You would need i2s transmitter on the MCU to feed it to the DAC though.
If I were going to actually handle the audio data with the processor I’d choose something with a bit more performance than an AVR-based Arduino. A Raspberry Pi would do nicely, and it conveniently has an i2s output on its SoC.
Agreed and you can just get a usb adapter and save the time.
IIRC you needed about 300Mhz of x86 to playback audio digitally off a CD without stuttering… that’s while you’re doing something else like playing solitaire or light browsing. So maybe 200Mhz equivalent dedicated? IDK if it was necessarily about CPU speed or whether the drive supported DMA and 32bit transfer, was late 90s when it became a “thing” not to need the analog cable to your soundcard.
Bonus points if you learn how to decode HDCD and SACD formats.
Decoding HDCD would require that the processor handle the data (there are software decoders), or that you use a DAC with HDCD processing.
SACD is another kettle of fish entirely. That requires a DVD drive, and not a standard one at that but one that’s capable of reading the special wobble encoding for the decryption key. (It’s not in the DVD-standard data that can be read with a normal DVD drive.) You would have to harvest such a drive from either an SACD player or a first generation PlayStation 3. And to do it right you need a DAC that accepts DSD input.
Then there is DVD Audio. For that, you need a DVD drive and the ability to decompress MLP (in this context, Meridian Lossless Packing). For most discs you also need the ability to crack DVD CSS.
Doing any of those things would probably require a CPU with more power than an ATMega328P. (This project uses an Arduino Pro Mini.) One of the ARM-based Arduinos might be up to the task.
One catch is that many CD-ROM drives don’t have an S/PDIF output. Older ones had an analog audio output that you could connect to an input on your sound card or motherboard. Newer ones don’t even have that; they count on the host computer to read the data from the CD and send it to the computer’s DAC. That’s how all modern versions of Windows play CDs, even if you have a drive with an analog output.
The really old ones didn’t even need software, some came equipped with headphone jack, volume control, and basic play / skip buttons on the front. Supply power and you could jam out to tunes without a computer at all.
Indeed. I still have a few of those.
The line out, spdif connector, on the back just outputs audio, enough to drive a speaker on its own without an amplifier.
I have one of these: I use it to listen music at bedtime. I have found a 5 1/4 external disk enclosure with a power supply. Audio from the output jack is a bit noisy, so I used the soundard out from the back and a tiny IC amplifier with a couple of LM386.
I have an oldie with 7 front panel buttons and an LCD for track display, better interface on it than some low end audio CD players LOL
Long time ago I used the S/PDIF output of such a CD-player and connected it to my stereo set.
It did sort of work, but for some reason the audio sounded atrocious. I got the Idea that only 12 bit or so of audio came out of that port. It was quite strange.
Back then I had some plans of connecting it to a digital input of my PC and compare it with the version extracted via the IDE port, but I never got around to actually doing that.
And then, probably some 15 years ago I sold my collection of 150CD’s for around EUD60. Just in time before all interest in that archaic medium was lost.