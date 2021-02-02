3D Printering: Why Aren’t Enclosures Easier?

For 3D printers that aren’t already enclosed, why is easily adding a cheap and effective enclosure still not a completely solved problem? The reason is simple: unless one’s needs are very basic, enclosures are more than just boxes.
Different people need different features, printers come in different shapes and sizes, and creating something that can be both manufactured and shipped cheaply is a challenge in itself. In this article I’ll explain how those things make boxing up your printer a tougher nut to crack then may seem at first glance.
Enclosures Have Different Jobs
People have different expectations of what an enclosure’s job should be, and that determines which features are important to them and which are not. Here is a list of meaningful features for 3D printer enclosures; not everything on this list is important to everyone, but everything on this list is important to someone.
Improving Print Quality
An enclosure can provide a better printing environment by protecting against drafts and partially retaining heat, creating an environment with a temperature that is more stable than the room it occupies. While retaining too much heat can lead to its own issues, a stable and draft-free environment is a plus.
Reduction of Noise
Some printers are noisier than others, and not every printer has the luxury of chattering happily away on a workbench without disturbing anyone. Though it’s rarely the sole factor in noise control, an enclosure can help reduce noise in environments where it is an issue.
Protecting Moving Parts
In some environments, loose objects or curious fingers (or paws) are more common than others. An enclosure helps keep the moving parts of a printer safely away from anything that might interfere with, or damage, them.
Staying Clean
Enclosures help keep dust away, but can also perform functions like air filtering and can help with humidity control.
Device Mounting and Cable Management
Mounting and wiring for devices like a webcam, LED lighting, or a Raspberry Pi running OctoPrint becomes much easier and tidier with an appropriate enclosure.
Improved Storage
An enclosure that allows the machine to be more easily moved, or even stacked, can have a lot of value in a workshop where bench space is limited, or printing is only done occasionally. I’ve personally always aimed to have my printers enclosed, at a comfortable working height, and on wheeled bases so that they can be moved as needed.
It is impractical to have an enclosure attempt to do everything, which means that features need to be chosen carefully to match needs. This is especially true if costs are to be kept to a minimum. However, a number of factors complicate this.
Complications Abound
Anyone can make a great enclosure if money and materials aren’t a factor. But if the goal is to implement a design both cheaply and effectively, the issues below make that more of a challenge.
- Fire resistance will rule out some materials, increasing costs. For example, if fire resistance is a priority then designs built around wood or cardboard cease to be an option.
- Durability usually comes with expense, either because durable materials cost more, or because durable materials are simply more difficult to work with. Both increase production costs.
- Costs rapidly add up for common materials like aluminum extrusions and acrylic sheets, when used in quantities necessary to enclose a printer. The size and weight of these components also makes them more expensive to ship.
- Enclosures need windows and doors of some kind so one can see what’s going on, as well as have easy access for print removal, filament loading and unloading, and maintenance. Adding windows and doors always complicates a design.
- One size absolutely does not fit all. Printer size and shape — as well as related issues like filament feed location and direction — are not standardized, but have a big impact on enclosure design.
Doing Everything Isn’t Practical
Accommodating every need while still being both economical and effective is impractical, and also probably impossible. Therefore, enclosure designs need to pick and choose their features, with the result being that not everything works for everyone. This goes a long way toward explaining the seemingly endless variety of design solutions that greet people who look online for printer enclosures.
Aside from DIY solutions, there have been efforts to create enclosures that can be offered as products. Here are a few of the very different approaches organizations have taken to try to make enclosures easier:
- Prusa Research has a DIY option with a few variations. In this blog post discussing their first version, Prusa revealed that they had designed an enclosure, but couldn’t get the price low enough after considering cost of materials, shipping, and packing. They instead opted to release a DIY design that relies on people using locally-sourced materials, based mainly around the IKEA LACK table, acrylic panels, and 3D-printed parts.
- Creality is offering a “soft” enclosure option that is sized for specific printer models. They look similar to grow tents for plants, providing some useful features at a sub-$100 price point.
- OpenBuilds offers a modular enclosure system which is solid, durable, and configurable. It comes at a price, however, and panels are not included.
Even DIY Enclosures Can Get Expensive Easily
I want to share a quick word on costs. I discovered first hand how quickly and easily enclosures can get expensive when I built my own Prusa Printer Enclosure V2.
I used locally-sourced materials whenever possible, but it was surprisingly expensive by the time I was finished. I needed two LACK tables, three spools of PETG filament (for over 2 kg worth of printed parts), an acrylic sheet from a local supplier (which they cut into the panels needed at a reasonable price), plus the cost of other hardware like magnets and screws.
According to my spreadsheet, I easily spent over $200 USD on materials alone, and that amount doesn’t even include additional parts I added like fire alarm, caster wheels, and LED lighting. It would have been even more expensive if had I needed to pay shipping on parts instead of picking them up locally.
Designs Must Pick and Choose
Unless using a pop-up photo tent as an enclosure will satisfy all of one’s needs, an effective solution that can be manufactured and shipped cheaply remains a considerable challenge. Enclosures aren’t just boxes, and different people have different needs.
Until someone comes up with something very clever, a cheap and effective drop-in solution will remain something plenty of people search for, but few find a satisfying solution to. Still, hackers being hackers, there is no lack of solving one’s own problems when it comes to printer enclosures.
Do you have a favorite solution, or clever idea that would make enclosures easier? We’re sure you do, so let us hear all about it in the comments.
17 thoughts on “3D Printering: Why Aren’t Enclosures Easier?”
Even for dust build up it’s worth a small tent.
It seems the general consensus is that PLA is not harmful, but I feel like trash if I sit by my printer for an extended period of time while it’s printing PLA which makes me think the consensus is wrong. I keep hoping someone will find evidence explaining it (a bias I can’t shake I guess).
It’s hard to justify a fire-safe enclosure when everyone says it’s fine. Wish there was an easy way to filter the air coming off the nozzle to avoid the scale issue of an enclosure.
PLA is harmless IF your room is well ventilated. We’ve had issues with rooms with 30+ printers in them printing PLA 24/7 and not having enough ventilation. People working in that room noticed some health effects and the situation was corrected.
Another thing that could be happening, is that while it’s harmless, your body could still be reacting to particles in the air. Just like some people are allergic to peanuts.
As for fire safety, there is a risk. But most 3D printer fires have been electrical in nature, not the plastic itself. The plastic is just extra fuel then, but so can a lot of other things, including electrical wiring. PLA for example gets very luquid before it wants to auto-combust. So it generally will flow away before it can combust, even if you have a run-away temperature of 500C.
Source: Worked at Ultimaker for 7 years (you might see my name attached to Cura still at certain points)
PLA is definitely NOT harmless mainly because of the nanoparticles that all printers emit. Here are some studies about it:
https://www.hse.gov.uk/research/rrpdf/rr1146.pdf
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1352231013005086
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/acs.est.5b04983
Without real studies and evidence, general consensus is worthless. General consensus is what gets up stuff like “the election was stolen”.
If you look at most printers, you’ll see they are not designed to be enclosed. Bed flingers need a large box to cover the larger footprint taken by moving the bed. Most have inverted T shaped frames that limit places to attach enclosure panels. Machines that move the bed in Z are potentially better because the frames tend to be cubic, so attaching panels should be easy, but many use the frame rails as linear guides, or mount the XY mechanism on top of the frame without regard to enclosure. In both cases you essentially have to build a big box that the printer can fit inside.
Then there’s the electronics. Most printer designs hang the electronics off the frame somewhere, again without regard for enclosure.
Enclosing a printer is easiest if you design it to be enclosed from the start. Electronics (and maybe motors) should be placed outside the enclosed area, depending on how warm the enclosure will be.
If you want to get things warm (with a heater) inside the enclosure, it’s a good idea to use enclosure panels that are thermal insulators. PIR foam is cheap and readily/widely available and does not burn if your printer catches fire. Unfortunately, you can’t see through it, and it won’t contribute to frame rigidity. If you want see-through, polycarbonate is your best bet- it will help stiffen the printer’s frame and won’t crack under screw pressure like acrylic. It’s probably pretty nasty stuff if your printer catches fire.
If you want to print ABS reliably, you need a heated bed and a heated enclosure. I find 50C enclosure temperature allows reliable ABS printing without warping or delamination.
I wrote a blog post on designing a printer for printing ABS here: https://drmrehorst.blogspot.com/2018/01/building-or-upgrading-for-reliable-abs.html It covers enclosure, heaters, etc.
One point I miss is that the motors are also not that tolerant to heat.
… as well as the electronics.
that’s why the industrial printers that NEED an enclosure for whatever reason are mechanically designed so the motors/servos/steppers and electronics are on the outside! tolerance to heat is really relative a lot of steppers are fine even at temperatures between 60-90° C whilst drivers on “hobby” printer start to misbehave way before they fail. cooler electronics is usually better but most printer i have come across tend to have longer cables anyway making the move easy. motors on the other hand…….
I always wonder if smaller models would be okay in a power vented kitty litter box (The enclosed ones with a powered fan) these typically have activated carbon and zeolite filters in which should cut down the VOCs a bit. Sure the sides are opaque, but you could hole one for a cameral, or make windows. I think you’d have to try catching them when they’re on sale locally though.
But then the cat shit could gum up the works.
I suppose I have to remove the cat too?
Struggling with an FT5 enclosure. Want to mount the panels to the 2020 but not over constrain the aluminum as it expands due to cte. Then there is the issue of easy installation and sealing.
Thought about magnetic latches to attach the panels but that would be $80 in decent magnets.
Then there is the ventilation, temp and fire verification, etc….
Yes enclosures are hard
I would love a metal enclosure which is thick enough that if my printer caught fire that fire would be contained within. But I don’t know where to get metal that I can work with cheap enough that I want to spend that much on an enclosure.
I see a lot of people recommending venting their enclosures to the outside for health reasons. That would certainly be the easiest way to ensure you aren’t breathing all those nano particles. But if you suck air out of you are also sucking air into your enclosure to take it’s place. The air is coming in through the door or through any cracks it might have. There goes your print quality! I want to keep the hot air IN the box so that my parts don’t curl.
It seems to me that a filter inside the box is the way to go. But a filter that gets those nano particles is expensive! Affordable, healthy, good prints.. choose two.
An old friend used to tell me that “permanent is 6 months, temporary is 12 years”. I’m on about a year now of using a “temporary” enclosure. It has a wooden bottom, back and frame (flammable) acrylic windows (taped on w/ painters tape) and an activated charcoal filter that does pretty good for eliminating the odor but probably isn’t sufficient for nano particles. But it’s better than when my printer just sat in the open!
Before this enclosure I took my printer out to the garage to print a bunch of ABS. There was too much air movement, my prints warped badly. I placed a large cardboard box over it and a few towels over that for insulation. That worked! Don’t think you need to spend a ton of money or a big project to solve a problem print! Of course cardboard is even more flammable than wood but I checked on it a lot plus I had the printer sitting on a metal welding table over a cement floor with little nearby that could burn.
And don’t think that you HAVE to have see through enclosure walls. Octoprint is awesome and a Pi camera plus a light cost a lot less than the four double-walls of acrylic that my dream enclosure would require!
One other thought, if you do use acrylic, glass, transparent aluminum or whatever to make your enclosure see through you probably won’t be looking through the back as it will likely be against a wall. Instead prop up a mirror along the back wall. Now you have a good view of your print from behind!
Not a single word here on patents. Hint they just expired.
Yeah I wanted to mention this, I heard that even though the FDM patents had expired a long time ago, the patents on an *enclosed* (and heated) FDM printer had not. Pretty sure 3D systems owned them. But looks like they have now as well.
please elaborate. AFAIK the “important” patents where more related to manufacturing itself not really the enclosure
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)