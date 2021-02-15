Even though most of the world population couldn’t tell you what room or body temperature is in Fahrenheit, there are some places on this globe where this unit is still in common use. For people in those areas, it’s therefore a real hassle when, say, a cheap Chinese air quality measurement systems only reports in degrees Celsius. Fortunately, [BSilverEagle] managed to patch such a unit to make it display temperature in Fahrenheit.
The reverse engineering begins by finding a way to dump the firmware. It’s nice to hear that [BSilverEagle] used some the skills demonstrated in [Eric Shlaepfer’s] PCB reverse engineering workshop from Hackaday Remoticon last November to trace out the debug header and the SWD pins of STM32F103C8 MCU. After that, OpenOCD could be used to dump the firmware image, with no read protection encountered. The firmware was then reverse-engineered using Ghidra, so that [BSilverEagle] could figure out where the temperature was being calculated and where the glyph for the Celsius symbol was stored. From there this it was a straight-forward rewrite of those two parts of the original firmware to calculate the temperature value in Fahrenheit, change the glyph and reflash the MCU.
So why buy this thing in the first place if it didn’t spit out units useful for your current locale? Cost. Buying this consumer(ish) device was about the same cost as buying the individual parts, designing and manufacturing the PCB, and writing the firmware for it. The only downside for their use case was the lack of Fahrenheit. Not a problem for those who demand full control of the hardware they own.
Need a boot camp for using Ghidra? Matthew Alt put together a spectacular video series on Reverse Engineering with Ghidra.
6 thoughts on “Ghidra Used To Patch Fahrenheit Into An Air Quality Meter”
Ooh that’s impressive. I would love to see more hacks like these!
The history is written before our eyes… ‘In the first half of the twenty-first century the remaining countries using the Fahrenheit scale have switched to Celsius due to wide use of Chinese electronic modules’.
A real hassle to convert c to f?
You Google a conversion table, print it out and stick it next to the device. Solved… And by constantly looking at the table, you get a feeling for the numbers and learn to understand the values of both units.
have you considered that you should go and reverse-engineer something instead of posting this comment
So he broke it?
“From there this it was a straight-forward rewrite of those two parts of the original firmware to calculate the temperature value in Fahrenheit, change the glyph and reflash the MCU.”
Maybe it was straight forward for the author but I would hardly know how to start!
So a great article find, and a great writeup on the link the article links to with exactly how the rewrite of firmware was performed.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)