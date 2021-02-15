One thing some of us here in the United States have always been jealous of is the WAGO connectors that seem so common in electrical wiring everywhere else in the world. We often wonder why the electrical trades here haven’t adopted them more widely — after all, they’re faster to use than traditional wire nuts, and time is money on the job site.
This print-in-place electrical connector is inspired by the WAGO connectors, specifically their Lever Nut series. We’ll be clear right up front that [Tomáš “Harvie” Mudruňka’s] connector is more of an homage to the commercially available units, and should not be used for critical applications. Plus, as a 3D-printed part, it would be hard to compete with something optimized to be manufactured in the millions. But the idea is pretty slick. The print-in-place part has a vaguely heart-shaped cage with a lever arm trapped inside it.
After printing and freeing the lever arm, a small piece of 1.3-mm (16 AWG) solid copper wire is inserted into a groove. The wire acts as a busbar against which the lever arm squeezes conductors. The lever cams into a groove on the opposite wall of the cage, making a strong physical and electrical connection. The video below shows the connectors being built and tested.
We love the combination of print-in-place, compliant mechanisms, and composite construction on display here. It reminds us a bit of these printable SMD tape tamers, or this print-in-place engine benchmark.
8 thoughts on “Print-in-Place Connectors Aim To Make Wiring Easier”
THIS is why I love 3D printers. There isn’t a lot of great stuff out there, but things like this are fantastic. Thank you for sharing!
Meh and whats with temperature above 60°C?
I don’t know. What IS with temperatures past 60C?
Are you attempting to say that you don’t think this could handle hotter temperatures?
PLA is NOT the only plastic that can be 3d printed. Most printers can handle ABS or PETG. Some can even handle Nylon.
If you feel limited in what you can print by 60C then maybe it’s time for you to explore some better filament types!
I beg to differ. There is A LOT of good stuff out there!
On the one hand, I like the ingenuity here. On the other hand, I’m concerned that over time the plastic may creep, leading to a loss of contact force. It may be able to handle 9A of current when new, but I’d be concerned with how it holds up over years of thermal cycling. Anyway it is a really neat solution, I never considered printing connectors. This also paves the way to printing switches. For things like the output of an audio amplifier, a lab power supply, etc these seem like a nice solution (IE where you can visually monitor the connection). It just makes me nervous that someone will try to use these for mains a mains application, and will end up causing a house fire years down the line. Obviously in the linked video it is stated that these are for 30V, and nowhere is 30V used as a mains voltage. But some enterprising individual may just bulk up the print, a little more dielectric strength will get us to 120V, right? Anyway a little knowledge can be dangerous.
Is WAGO under any kind of patents? That may explain a lack of presence.
Most likely, the WAGO connectors are not recognised by US electrical codes (because no one has gone through the process to get them approved).
I’d be concerned about oxidation. Maybe one could dip the copper wire into some Liquid Tin before inserting it into the clip.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)