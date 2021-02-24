30 FPS Flip-Dot Display Uses Cool Capacitor Trick

Most people find two problems when it comes to flip-dot displays: where to buy them and how to drive them. If you’re [Pierre Muth] you level up and add the challenge of driving them fast enough to rival non-mechanical displays like LCDs. It was a success, resulting in a novel and fast way of controlling flip-dot displays.
If you’re lucky, you can get a used flip-dot panel decommissioned from an old bus destination panel, or perhaps the arrivals/departures board at a train station. But it is possible to buy brand new 1×7 pixel strips which is what [Pierre] has done. These come without any kind of driving hardware; just the magnetized dots with coils that can be energized to change the state.
The problem comes in needing to reverse the polarity of the coil to achieve both set and unset states. Here [Pierre] has a very interesting idea: instead of working out a way to change the connections of the coils between source and sink, he’s using a capacitor on one side that can be driven high or low to flip the dot.
Using this technique, charging the capacitor will give enough kick to flip the dot on the display. The same will happen when discharged (flipping the dot back), with the added benefit of not using additional power since the capacitor is already charged from setting the pixel. A circuit board was designed with CMOS to control each capacitor. A PCB is mounted to the back of a 7-pixel strip, creating modules that are formed into a larger display using SPI to cascade data from one to the next. The result, as you can see after the break, does a fantastic job of playing Bad Apple on the 24×14 matrix. If you have visions of one of these on your own desk, the design files and source code are available. Buying the pixels for a display this size is surprisingly affordable at about 100 €.
We’re a bit jealous of all the fun displays [Pierre] has been working on. He previously built a 384 neon bulb display that he was showing off last Autumn.
11 thoughts on “30 FPS Flip-Dot Display Uses Cool Capacitor Trick”
I guess you have to turn the music up to hear over all the clacking.
I wouldn’t say novel – the company I worked for was doing this over 30 years ago with flip dots and flip segments and successfully installed a large flip dot scoreboard at Lords cricket ground as well as many clocks and displays using th e7 segment versions (the biggest I personnally produced software for was a conveyor load cell display in Wales that had flip digits around 36 inches tall).
Interesting – do you remember what kind of capacitors were used? Nowadays it is trivial to throw 10µF ceramic capacitor on every dot. But I guess back then a huge array of electrolytic caps would be the most affordable solution?
It was an array of electrolytics – the station clocks were not allowed to show the wrong time (the time source was a Patek-Phillipe atomic clock) so in the event of an error, the capacitor bank was fired on each driver board to quickly clear all segments. The conveyor load cell display needed *very* large caps just to shift the segments, I can’t say they actually accelerated the digit change so much as facilitated it – I never actually got to see it installed (no camera phones then) but the construction was by all accounts impressive, with the display on top of a building, though the equipment I coded also sent the data serially to some other system that I was not privy to, beyond the communication protocol.
Wow, it looks like Lords was still working in 2005 (though looking a bit worse for wear) https://www.ucl.ac.uk/Pharmacology/dc-bits/lords10-040505s.jpg Who’d have thought it! I wonder if the one at The Oval lasted so long (same tech, different company ripped off our driver board, but their display driver hardware and PC software was no good, so I ended up down there just before xmas one year to do a complete retrofit).
That’s awesome to see it still in service decades later! Do you have any idea what the common failure mode is for these dots… capacitor failure?
Very cool. I wonder how long a display will last like this..
Plus two Internet Points for the GPD Pocket and Tin Tin rocket. :)
Why would you hide your power-level and remove the original audio of the song from the arcade game Touhou?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lNZ_Rnr7Jc
Did you 1CC every game?
Should I feel bad knowing that the display shows Thouhou Project [ not an anime ] and is not playing “Bad apple” as it should?
Nice little hack.
Looks like it could also do greyscale (yellowscale) if you put your mind to it.
Noisily though!
I still want a VT340 from these!
With Sixels!
And a sponsor for the power bill…
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)