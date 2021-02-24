Audio Out Over A UART With An FTDI USB-To-TRS Cable

What is the easiest way to get audio from a WAV file into a line-level format, ready to be plugged into the amplifier of a HiFi audio set (or portable speaker)? As [Konrad Beckmann] demonstrated on Twitter, all you really need is a UART, a cable and a TRS phono plug. In this case a USB-TTL adapter based around the FTDI FT232R IC: the TTL-232R-3V3-AJ adapter with 12 Mbps USB on one end, and a 3 Mbps UART on the other end.
[Konrad] has made the C-based code available on GitHub. Essentially what happens underneath the hood is that it takes in a PCM-encoded file (e.g. WAV). As a demonstration project, it requires the input PCM files to be a specific sample rate, as listed in the README, which matches the samples to the baud rate of the UART. After this it’s a matter of encoding the audio file, and compiling the
uart-sound binary.
The output file is the raw audio data, which is encoded in PDM, or Pulse-Density Modulation. Unlike Pulse-Code Modulation (PCM), this encoding method does not encode the absolute sample value, but uses binary pulses, the density of which corresponds to the signal level. By sending PDM data down the UART’s TX line, the other side will receive these bits. If said receiving device happens to be an audio receiver with an ADC, it will happily receive and play back the PDM signal as audio. As one can hear in the video embedded in the tweet, the end result is pretty good.
If we look at at the datasheet for the TTL-232R-3V3-AJ adapter cable, we can see how it is wired up:
When we compare this to the wiring of a standard audio TRS jack, we can see that the grounds match in both wirings, and TX (RX on the receiving device) would match up with the left channel, with the right channel unused. A note of caution here is also required: this is the 3.3V adapter version, and it lists its typical output high voltage as 2.8V, which is within tolerances for line-level inputs. Not all inputs will be equally tolerant of higher voltages, however.
Plugging random TRS-equipped devices into one’s HiFi set, phone or boombox is best done only after ascertaining that no damage is likely to result. Be safe, and enjoy the music.
Most of my music has an odd parity
The thing about PDM is that all you need to convert it to analog is a low pass filter.
Most audio devices have a low pass filter at the input – either explicitly or implicitly in the bandwidth of the amplifier stage.
You can connect that PDM output from the FTDI cable to the line in of pretty much any amplifier and expect it to make audio out of it.
Wikipedia of PDM: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pulse-density_modulation#Digital-to-analog_conversion
Any concerns about the voltage level can be addressed (fixed) with a series resistor between the FTDI output and the line in input.
Cool hack, at any rate.
PDM encoding is very complex compared to PCM, so all “convenience” gained at the output stage is lost at the input stage.
Right, but since by then we’re already in the analog domain there’s no need to decode the PDM stream. Methinks you were missing the point.
Finally A HACK !
FTDI should be bankrupted and destroyed.
The china clones work fine with *nixens.
…but I might accidentally have gotten some originals…
*sigh!*
