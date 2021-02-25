Demonstrating The Mars Rover Pendulum Problem With A Drone On Earth

The sky crane system used on the Perseverance and Curiosity Mars rovers is a challenging control system problem that peaked [Nicholas Rehm]’s curiosity. Constrained to Earth, he decided to investigate the problem using a drone and a rock.
The setup and the tests are simple, but clearly illustrate the problem faced by NASA engineers. [Nicholas] attached a winch mechanism to the bottom of a racing-type quadcopter, and tied a mass to the end of the winch line. At first, he built a foam model of the rover, but it proved to be unstable in the wake of the quadcopter’s propellers, so he used a rock instead. The tests start with the quadcopter taking off with the rock completely retracted, which is then slowly lowered in flight until it reaches the end of the line and drops free. As soon as the rock was lowered, it started swinging like a pendulum, which only got worse as the line got longer. [Nicholas] attempted to reduce the oscillations with manual control inputs, but this only made it worse. The quadcopter is also running [Nicholas]’s own dRehmFlight flight controller that handles stabilization, but it does not account for the swinging mass.
[Nicholas] goes into detail on the dynamics of this system, which is basically a two-body pendulum. The challenges of accurately controlling a two-body pendulum are one of the main reasons the sky crane concept was shelved when first proposed in 1999. Any horizontal movement of either the drone or the rock exerts a force on the other body and will cause a pendulum motion to start, which the control system will not be able to recover from if it does not account for it. The real sky crane probably has some sort of angle sensing on the tether which can be used to compensate for any motion of the suspended rover.
We’re hoping that [Nicholas] will follow up on this experiment with a demonstration of using his dRehmFlight flight controller to solve this problem. The customizability of dRehmflight should make it the perfect tool for the job
Be sure to check out [Dan Maloney]’s deep dive on the “Seven minutes of terror” of the Perseverance landing procedure, and of course the incredible video of the successful landing.
7 thoughts on “Demonstrating The Mars Rover Pendulum Problem With A Drone On Earth”
Sort of of topic, but did you film that in Maryland? I swear your back yard looks familiar.
nit picking – the word is piqued not “peaked.” :)
It’s not picking nits – correct spelling is part of good communication after all.
I’m always impressed by terrestrial helicopter pilots who move multi-ton weights and as a sky crane lower them on to the tops of buildings, often on to mounting bolts. Incredible skill there.
Lowering onto bolts, I’d imagine there’s a guy on the ground with a walkie talkie giving it the…
” ‘Mon back, ‘mon back, ‘mon back *crash* that’ll do.”
Actually the problems you experienced are mainly due to your suspension system. You only used a single line. What you duplicated is not Percy but either a sling load or a long line load. Those are methods used by helicopters to carry external loads. If you watch some videos you might get and idea of how to fly but not having direct feedback and under a small drone I doubt you will get the fine control needed. It is the single most difficult thing to learn how to do and even with experience you can have exciting times.
How much difference is made by Perseverance having 3 cables? There is also a 4th cable, but that seems to be to support an ethernet umbilical connecting the rocket platform cameras and computer with the main computer on the rover. I don’t know whether it is also a support. I need to watch some of JPL’s videos about the engineering. I’ve been wondering if they can use the tether winches to control the pendulum effect.
In any case it was a superb piece of engineering and watching it live was probably the most exciting space overage since I watched John Young bringing the first shuttle back to land nearly 40 years ago! When I saw that they had the actual live telemetry superimposed on the simulation we were watching it made it even more immediate.
