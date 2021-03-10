Our Curious Relationship With Caffeine

If you were to paint a few stereotypes surrounding our community, where would you start? Maybe in apparel habits: the t-shirt from a tech conference, or the ubiquitous hoodie. Or how about leisure pursuits: gaming, or even D&D? There’s one thing I can think of that unites most of us, we have a curious affinity for caffeine. Is it a propensity for working into the dark of the night that’s responsible, or perhaps those of us with ADHD find the alertness helpful, but whatever it is we like our coffee and energy drinks. Rare is the hackerspace without a coffee machine and a fridge full of energy drinks, and I have lost count of the times I have been derided by the coffee cognoscenti among my peers for my being satisfied with a mug of mere instant. Deprived of my usual socialisation over the festive period by the pandemic, and contemplating my last bottle of Club-Mate as I drank it, I took a while to ponder on our relationship with this chemical.
Caffeine can be found as a constituent of a variety of plants native to tropical and sub-tropical regions of the Americas, Africa, and Asia, in which it evolved as a chemical defence against pests. We were evidently not considered through their evolution to be pests as some insects or other plants are, because for us it’s a psychoactive stimulant in anything but extreme doses. Thus our ancestors who were first to chew a coffee bean, a kola nut, or a yerba maté leaf set our species off on a love affair with it that will probably last for millennia.
What Does Caffeine Do To Us?
In chemistry terms it’s a methylated xanthine, at its centre a figure-of-eight composed of both a six membered and a five membered ring joined together, each with two nitrogen atoms in their structure.. The exposed carbon atoms on the six membered ring each form a ketone group with an oxygen atom, and two of the nitrogen atoms on the six membered ring and one on the five membered ring each have a methyl group attached.
Caffiene’s similarity to the structure of adensosine — a substance that relaxes blood vessels — makes it bind to the adensosine receptors in our brains. Where adenosine is involved in inhibiting the brain’s activity as part of tiredness, the caffeine has the effect of causing alertness. Reading research papers on its effect on the brain (Paywalled paper) makes it appear as though this is just one of a scatter-gun of chemical effects, boosting dopamine production and also increasing electrical activity in the brain. We feel up to anything on caffeine not only because we are more alert, but also because our brains have become more capable while under its influence.
In my case I’m aware that my affinity for caffeine has in part the function of self-medicating ADHD. I have the characteristic extreme difficulty in concentration that can play havoc with my ability to get my work done, and having a significant quantity of caffeine in the morning transforms my productivity. It’s likely more than a few readers will share this, it seems the condition gives us a naturally low dopamine level to which the caffeine provides a boost. Were I to ask my doctor I could access a range of stronger medications including members of the amphetamine family of compounds, but for now a few cups of coffee or a Club-Mate when I can get it does the trick.
A Cup A Day, Or Is That Too Much?
As someone who in effect medicates using caffeine I thus have an acute sense of the relative strengths of different concoctions containing it. I know that a cup of instant coffee is less potent than one of brewed coffee, and which energy drinks do more than others. But how much caffeine do they really contain, and how much caffeine is too much caffeine? The last question is easy enough to answer, though it varies from person to person. Over a gram of the stuff is likely to make you feel pretty sick, and ten times that figure is likely to kill you. But few of us will carefully weigh out pure caffeine powder, so it’s better to start at the other end of the scale.
There is no standard cup of coffee, but my cup of instant is likely to give me around 50 mg of caffeine and I can expect about twice that from an equivalent cup of a typical brewed coffee. Meanwhile a can of Coca-cola has 34 mg, while its caffeine-enhanced cousins have about 80mg per can, as does the slightly smaller can size of the UK version of Red Bull. Our favourite Club-Mate isn’t quite as strongly caffeinated as other energy drinks at 20mg per 100ml, but its larger 500ml bottle contains 100mg of caffeine.
So to do myself harm I would have to drink ten Club-Mates or drink ten cups of strong brewed coffee, but the reality is that even at the most laser-tinged evening at a hacker camp or the trendiest coffee bar I’m not going to manage that. It’s a surprise that a cup of a strong blend of brewed coffee will contain more caffeine than the energy drinks, but evidently it was a triumph of marketing that I believed otherwise. My three, maybe four instant coffees a day barely tip the scales at under 200mg, making me a relative lightweight in the caffeine stakes rather than the serial abuser I worried I might have become.
In my investigation of my culture’s most socially acceptable psychoactive addictive chemical I’ve discovered a few things I didn’t know about it, and taken a critical look at how I use it. That I’m addicted to it and that ADHD means I probably couldn’t do my job without it is beyond doubt, but like many in our community I think the benefits outweigh any other concerns. Now my biggest annoyance is that I can no longer stock up on imported energy drinks at my hackerspace due to the pandemic.
So what’s curiously not mentioned is caffeine is often a chemical doctors suggest be eliminated with some diagnosed medical conditions. If it takes so much to not be harmful, why is caffeine such a common chemical to be avoided medically? Is it mostly cardiovascular conditions due to the relaxed blood vessels as mentioned?
<-Dr here. Can't say I've ever seen it cause problems in sensible doses and haven't ever advised people to avoid it (it can trigger irregular heart rhythms in those prone to them, but otherwise minimal issues), unless:
It also is used medically in paediatrics here (some neonates have issues with pausing breathing):
I worked with some programmers in 2000’s who were on 10-20 cups of coffee a day. One of them decided to give up, went cold turkey and got the shakes. It is a drug.
Didn’t say it wasn’t, and didn’t say you won’t get withdrawal symptoms (I get headaches) if you suddenly stop taking it.
20 cups? I’d be buzzing like a neon light with that much, never mind the bathroom breaks.
They would either kick off a build, or drop a fresh build on the testers. While thinking about feedback or refactoring code in their heads, they would swing by the bathroom, then grab a fresh cup of coffee on the way back to their desk, but stop off in the smoking room (when they were still a thing) to have a quick smoke. They were like hamsters running in a loop :) Most of the best solutions to problems were found by bouncing ideas of others, on a whiteboard in the smoking room. I always related it to chemistry where the reaction or polymerization occurs at the interface of two immiscible liquids. Solutions to your problem can often by provided by people with no direct understanding, from a different area of knowledge where an analogous problem and solution exists.
Perhaps rather than the condition needing caffeine eliminated, it’s the prescribed drug that requires it?
Let’s face it.We are addicts.And our poison is on commodity stock becouse it’s that profitabble. Now let me have my tasty sip in peace.
I may be in the minority here but I don’t think we should be putting psychoactive chemicals in our food supply. I do find it disconcerting how many people have become addicted to caffeine and sugar. With so many stimulants being added to foods in large quantities in the US, it’s no wonder that heart failure is the number one killer there.
Or chocolate. Heart failure may also be in part to sedentary lifestyle as much as any stimulants. Another thing that’s suppose to go with the geek lifestyle.
No 1 cause of heart failure is icshaemic heart disease, and if you want to go and chase that one out, you’re looking at hypertension, diabetes/obesity (of which diet is a big part), lack of exercise, smoking, cholesterol and other lifestyle factors, Yes, overdoing some stimulants (yes, cocaine, I’m looking at you) can cause heart attacks leading to failure.
The relationship with caffeine and heart disease is unclear – no real evidence to support significant effects one way or the other.
Might be mildly protective, but also might not.
At a previous job I was on ~15-20 filter coffees a day. That made me realise it was toxic and I should quit. So I did, and drank less coffee at the next job :-)
Don’t be ashamed, instant coffee is better than having no coffee. Hmmm, picture at title is FC roast, something that few people enjoy
Yes, it most assuredly is. I, personally, avoid it, only partly for reasons of flavour. I use a press these days, and the time for the ritual is often a useful break. This is only the last ten years or so. Previous to then I used a conventional filter brew machine. Never did get into the keurog (sp?). Too pricey.
Back when I was in the research lab, there was a period where I was teaching a heavy load during the day, so I was in the lab, generally alone, at night. Crash out for a couple hours on a bed in a treatment room , then to work. We had a Mr Coffee and commercial cartons of vacusealed pre-filled filter pillows, each good for one strong pot (about 2 litres). Some nights I went through two pots. I would like to think I was still coherent teaching the next morning.
what is neat about instant coffee is its basically a “distilled essence of coffee”, ready to be diluted in scalding water.
Erm … Tea?
