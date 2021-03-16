The Raspberry Pi Pico As An SDR Receiver

With the profusion of cheap RTL-SDR devices and the ever-reducing prices of more capable SDRs there might seem to be little place left for the low-bandwidth devices we’d have been happy with a decade or more ago, but there’s still plenty to be learned from something so simple. It’s something [Luigi Cruz] shows us with a simple SDR using the analogue-to-digital capabilities of the Raspberry Pi Pico, and since it works with GNU Radio we think it’s rather a neat project. CNX Software have the full story, and and quickly reveal that with its 500k samples per second bandwidth it’s not a machine that will set the SDR world on fine even when pushing Nyquist’s Law to the limit.
So with the exception of time signals and a few Long Wave broadcast stations if you live somewhere that still has them, you’ll need a fliter and receive converter to pull in anything of much use radio-wise with this SDR. But a baseband SDR with a couple of hundred kHz useful bandwidth and easy hackability through GNU Radio for the trifling cost of a Raspberry Pi Pico has to be worth a second look. You can see it in action in the video below the break, and if you’re at a loss for what to do with it take a look at Michael Ossmann and Kate Temkin’s 2019 Superconference talk.
500ks/sec is definitely good enough for checking if your new gizmo is doing anything at all. Most of the times, that’s whats exactly needed
I used my RTL-SDR a bunch of times listening in on ATC when I got it 10 odd years ago. These days? I fire it up to check for presence of RF during late night confused debugging sessions. It’s a waste, sure, but buying a SA would be even more so (for this specific purpose)!
Picking up time signals seems like a valuable thing to do. I have made a couple of clocks using an external time signal receiver + Arduino and the black-box nature of them is annoying. And they are not all that cheap.
What’s a good way to practically pick up those signals (like the German 77KHz and UK 60KHz) in a city?
No amount of blood sweat and ferrite rod antenna seems to work for me?
I briefly had some success with a board I picked up on Amazon (from a Canadian company of all places). But it’s output has long since become nonsense.
I live near a shipping yard and assume there must be terrible interference.
First direct sampling SDR with a micro I know of is https://www.i2phd.org/armradio/index.html
Six years ago it was already sampling at 1.8 MHz and at the same time doing CIC, FFT, FIR, NCO and decoding.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtLrOLKpgtM&ab_channel=AlbertoGarlassi
Now I’m playing with a 5$ STM32H750 with a sample rate of 10 MHz. With undersampling it’s good for 20 meters and probably beyond.
Still work in progress, https://github.com/alberto-grl/750RTX/tree/USB2.
