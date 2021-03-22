Linux has come a long way from its roots, where users had to compile the kernel and all of the other source code from scratch, often without any internet connection at all to help with documentation. It was the wild west of Linux, and while we can all rely on an easy-to-install Ubuntu distribution if we need it, there are still distributions out there that require some discovery of those old roots. Meet SkiffOS, a lightweight Linux distribution which compiles on almost any hardware but also opens up a whole world of opportunity in containerization.
The operating system is intended to be able to compile itself on any Linux-compatible board (with some input) and yet still be lightweight. It can run on Raspberry Pis, Nvidia Jetsons, and x86 machines to name a few, and focuses on hosting containerized applications independent of the hardware it is installed on. One of the goals of this OS is to separate the hardware support from the applications, while being able to support real-time tasks such as applications in robotics. It also makes upgrading the base OS easy without disrupting the programs running in the containers, and of course has all of the other benefits of containerization as well.
It does seem like containerization is the way of the future, and while it has obviously been put to great use in web hosting and other network applications, it’s interesting to see it expand into a real-time arena. Presumably an approach like this would have many other applications as well since it isn’t hardware-specific, and we’re excited to see the future developments as people adopt this type of operating system for their specific needs.
Thanks to [Christian] for the tip!
9 thoughts on “Lightweight OS For Any Platform”
All I’ve seen from containerization is hard drives filled with bloated, duplicated libraries, applications that cannot share data with one another and work that should have been easy to back up from a well named subdirectory of ~ almost impossible to find, lost inside some part of a container system the user is never expected to look inside.
What a bunch of garbage!
Most images now use alpine linux in production
https://www.alpinelinux.org/
I agree containerization is the wrong approach, but as every group seems to have their own preferred deployment environment it is the only option in many cases.
May the Apache group, Erlang and Julia authors save us from ourselves ;-)
As a BIG erlang fan and evangelist, I say that erlang WON’T save us from ourselves. It allows you to wrangle millions of shotguns constantly shooting you in feet while replacing broken feet before you fall over.
So I understand fully, your point is even with Erlangs worst novice error it is like modern Java at it’s best.
#ducks-and-runs ;-)
In this case the OS usually runs 1 container with the OS, there’s no duplicated libraries or anything.
Yeah, containers are nice on a server or in enterprise applications but they suck for user facing applications.
Containerization is how commercial applications will proliferate but it has too many drawbacks for general use. It’s the answer to “how can we statically compile in libraries without violating the GPL?” It is rather worthless beyond that.
Exactly…
Curious, which drawbacks do you see in this case? The model used is 1 container (Linux namespace) with an entire distro inside, not 1 container per app. The model for installing apps is the same. The reason for the namespace is to allow the init program to run as PID 1, even though it’s being managed by the boot-up init process. There’s no performance or user workflow impact.
