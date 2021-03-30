Preferring to spend hours typing code instead of graphically pushing traces around in a PCB layout tool, [James Bowman] over at ExCamera Labs has developed CuFlow, a method for routing PCBs in Python. Whether or not you’re on-board with the concept, you have to admit the results look pretty good.
Key to this project is a concept [James] calls rivers — the Dazzler board shown above contains only eight of them. Connections get to their destination by taking one or more of these rivers which can be split, joined, and merged along the way as needed in a very Pythonic manner. River navigation is performed using Turtle graphics-like commands such as
left(90) and the appropriately named
shimmy(d)that aligns two displaced rivers. He also makes extensive use of pin / gate swapping to make the routing smoother, and there’s a nifty
shuffler feature which arbitrarily reorders signals in a crossbar manner. Routing to complex packages, like the BGA shown, is made easier by embedding signal
escapes for each part’s library definition.
We completely agree with [James]’s frustration with so many schematics these days being nothing more than a visual net lists, not representing the logical flow and function of the design at all. However, CuFlow further obfuscates the interconnections by burying them deep inside the wire connection details. Perhaps, if CuFlow were melded with something like the SKiDL Python schematic description language, the concept would gain more traction?
That said, we like the concept and routing methodologies he has implemented in CuFlow. Check it out yourself by visiting the GitHub repository, where he writes in more detail about his motivation and various techniques. You may remember [James] two of his embedded systems development tools that we covered back in 2018 — the SPI Driver and the I2C driver.
2 thoughts on “Wires Vs Words — PCB Routing In Python”
I have to say, I like the concept. I make an analogy with the mechanical design world where I have embraced OpenSCAD. I would much rather write code that click away on some GUI CAD system. This promises to be the same kind of thing for PCB layout, which sounds great. Keep at it!!
i really want a scripting language that defines schematics. i have made several false starts but i haven’t come at an abstraction that seems useful. what i want to avoid is doing a whole bunch of manual touch-up each time i insert something in the middle, because then i feel like i might as well be drawing schematics in ascii art (which is how i generally do it today).
i don’t expect (or really desire) entirely automatic routing from a netlist or whatever, but i also want to be able to easily shift two networks apart to add a component between them, without re-visiting too much. i’m certain there’s a good way, but i haven’t found it. some way of specifying the circuit such that there is a naive layout engine that makes the simple choices by default (like putting series components in a straight line with eachother), but can be overridden on details (whether that line is horiz or vert, or with an elbow in the middle, for example). i just haven’t had the idea yet, i haven’t figured out how to do it any better than like SVG with a component library, where you have to update a bunch of coordinates any time you insert something new.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)