Python Will Soon Support Switch Statements

Rejoice! Gone are the long chains of
if…
else statements, because
switch statements will soon be here — sort of. What the Python gods are actually giving us are
match statements.
match statements are awfully similar to
switch statements, but have a few really cool and unique features, which I’ll attempt to illustrate below.
Flip The Switch
A
switch statement is often used in place of an
if…
else ladder. Here’s a quick example of the same logic in C, first executed with an
if statement, and then with a
switch statement:
Essentially, a
switch statement takes a variable and tests it for equality against a number of different cases. If none of the cases match, then the
default case is invoked. Notice in the example that each
case is terminated by a
break. This protects against more than one case matching (or allows for cascading), as the cases are checked in the order in which they are listed. Once a case is completed,
break is called and the
switch statement exits.
A Match Made In Heaven
You can think of
match statements as “Switch 2.0”. Before we get into the nitty-gritty here, if all you want is
switch in Python then you’re in luck, because they can be used in the same way. Here’s a similar example to what we looked at earlier, this time using
match in Python.
There are a few differences to note right off the bat. First, there are no
break statements. The developers were concerned about confusion if a
break statement were called inside a
match statement inside a loop — what breaks then, the loop or the match? Here, the first case that is satisfied is executed, and the statement returns. You’ll also notice that rather than
default, we have
case _, which behaves in the same way.
The Power of Pattern Matching
So, we’ve got a
switch statement with slightly different syntax, right? Not quite. The name
match was used for a reason — what’s actually going on here is something called Pattern Matching. To illustrate what that is, let’s look at a more exciting example, right out of the feature proposal to add the keyword in question to Python:
Wow! We just took an object, checked its type, checked it’s shape, and instantiated a new object without any indexing, or even a
len() call. It also works on any type, unlike the classic
switch which only works on integral values. In case this wasn’t cool enough for you, patterns can be combined. Again, from the feature proposal:
Okay, okay — one more example. This is where the
match statement gets really powerful. Patterns themselves can include comparisons, known as guards. This lets you filter values within each
case statement:
Sold! When Can I Try?
We’ll get our hands on this magical new command in Python 3.10, slated for a full release on October 4th, 2021. For the adventurous, an alpha version (Python 3.10.0a6) is available for download today. It might be worth spending some time getting acquainted with the pattern matching, like understanding the difference between matching literal values and matching variables.
So why doesn’t every language have
match statements? They’re clearly better than
switch statements!
That’s what I said at least, and my girlfriend Sara was quick to raise her eyebrows and explain that there’s a huge performance overhead involved. The
switch statement in C is relatively simple. It compares integers to one another, executing
n constant-time operations. All of the power and convenience that comes with the
match statement means a lot is going on in the background, which in turn slows down the code execution — an incredibly Pythonic tradeoff to make.
I find an efficiency hit a small price to pay for such expanded functionality, but as a Mechanical Engineer my favorite languages are Matlab and Python so you probably should take my opinion here with a grain of salt.
37 thoughts on “Python Will Soon Support Switch Statements”
Looks kind of like Rust’s match!
Listen to Sara.
Thank you for examples. i would probably use it in the future.
So, we don’t need a break? Can we have a “continue (or similar)” to deliberately fall-through to the next case?
That would be a useful feature.
I write C switches to fall through, sometimes, but feel the need to comment it:
// fall through
case 2:
So I would suggest that the C version is back to front, and an explicit fall through is the right way to do it.
I think that the C way is because it is much easier to parse an explict break statement. But Python doesnt care about making life easy for the parser, or it would use tokens rather than functional whitespace.
That’s indeed a very good practice. Not adding a comment on a fall through triggers a warning in GCC
They should have waited a few more decades
Totally pointless. Yes, I get it: as long as you’re using a slow language anyway, you might as well throw in some more overhead, because it will get lost in the interpreter inefficiency anyway.
This looks to me like the ternary (? :) statement in C – something that adds nothing but confusion. In none of the examples you’ve shown does this make things clearer, and in most cases it removes zero lines from the code.
Speaking of confusion, does Python 3 still support the usual Python 2 syntax ?
I mean, is is backwards compatible like C++ is to C – Or rather, is it backwards compatible like ANSI C is to K&R C ?
Sorry for my ignorance, I rarely use Python.
Largely, but no. In particular, print is a statement in Python 2 but a function in Python 3. Old style could be used as a function. Strings used to be interchangeable with bytestrings, now they’re not. Certain stuff can be written in 2 as forward-compatible, but not everything.
Imo, as someone who uses Python daily, this is a welcome addition that will make long if-else if-else sequences easier to read and understand from a human perspective.
If I were worried about scaling or runtime speed I would agree with the inefficiency statement. However, I think that most who use Python use it for quick prototyping, scripts that run occasionally, or research (my use case) and don’t need to worry much about that. Most operations in Python that are computation heavy or speed sensitive use packages that are themselves wrappers for a C library.
In essence Switch/Match isn’t much more than a string of If statements.
Saves in a few key strokes though.
The switch examples outlined above could just be implemented on a machine code level as a list of “go to” with an overarching If statement to contain ourselves on the list.
But the more nuanced statements shown in the Match examples bring forth a risk, we could fairly easily spiral down a computational nightmare where finding a mach could take longer than we might desire due to making unnecessary/redundant function calls instead of preprocessing our data and then feed it to our match function in a more easily processed format.
Now, it isn’t “wrong” to have match as a feature. But I wouldn’t be surprised if it leads to a lot of poorly slapped together code. Not that there is tons of libraries that have such issues already. And I am not of the opinion that Match is a bad feature to have, just that it can be wise to consider its downsides. This is though true for almost anything.
“Nuance” is seldom a good thing in the specification of a programming language.
As our computers trend towards analog.
Fewer keystrokes, maybe, but more lines…
I think that the advantage of switch/match is more about readability and clarity of intent than code length.
Syntactically switch is just lots of if/else, although I wish there was an easy/portable way to indicate a jump table rather than if/else. Like, “I don’t care what these values are, make them so you can make a jump table later.”
TI’s MSP430 compiler had an intrinsic to allow jump table instantiation easily, but of course it’s not portable.
Fiddling with computer architecture design myself, I find jump tables particularly nice.
They are simple and elegant and do a lot of stuff in a very neat fashion. Not to mention being exceptionally efficient if one has a reasonable amount of jump conditions.
Though, jump tables together with more dynamically loaded/mapped code is “fun”….. Ie, when our program is made with a few piece of code that gets allocated into their own segments of memory, where we can’t during compile time know their relative positions. And yes, the solution is to build the table as part of the application itself during run time. Either by making the table itself, or assigning pointers elsewhere all though this is fairly pointless unless one has multiple paths making this jump.
Switch statements are exact coding analogues to finite state machines.
A switch statement inside an infinite loop, using enumerated values named for the switch states, makes for a completely readable organization of the FSM layout.
Each case statement is a state, and the code of each case statement can test for conditions and set the state to another one, or stay in the same state as needed. Then break to re-execute the loop. Done.
(The infinite loop doesn’t need to be a spin loop – the loop can wait on an interrupt; for example, timer tick or external interrupt.)
Laying out the code in this manner leads to good programming. If you take the rule that each state has to know definitely what the next state should be, you quickly find gaps and holes that weren’t covered in the specifications. For complicated situations involving external data and user interaction, this is wildly useful for eliminating bugs at the outset. You frequently find such gaps, and can then go back to the design and think through the use case.
Switch statements are not syntactic sugar, even though they can be easily replicated with “if” statements.
(Also, some architectures have specialized assembler instructions that make switch statements really fast. Some sort of table lookup generated by the compiler will jump to the correct state immediately without having to chain through all the if statements. Some compilers will optimize 3 or more chained “if” statements to take advantage of this.)
i hate to imagine what python’s internals look like, but in C, that’s not really true. in principle, you might imagine a C compiler can convert chained if-else into a switch statement internally, but i haven’t heard of any compilers actually doing it. but i know for a fact that even relatively simple C compilers generally have a variety of techniques for implementing switch statements, often chaining together multiple techniques.
jump tables for dense cases, of course.
tricks with bitmasks: switch(x) { case 0: case 2: case 4: case 6: foo(); } => if ((x&~1)<8) foo();
single comparisons.
range checks.
decomposition…use range checks to divide the switch statement into different regions, some of which may be dense enough to support a jump table, others may fall back to bitmasks or even single comparisons.
even if it still winds up with chained comparisons it's often possible to do them in a fashion similar to a binary search, where it's O(lg n) instead of O(n).
and of course if you're matching by strings, then you wind up with the whole lexing question, a lot of old basic research has shown efficient techniques for that.
switch/case is really amenable to a wealth of different implementation strategies, while chained if-else would only be amenable to that basically if some front-end step converted it into a switch/case.
Having a Switch function is in itself not bad.
It does make the compiler’s job a bit easier since it can more clearly see one’s intent.
Though, there is a lot of places in code where most languages makes it a bit hard to properly convey one’s intentions in an effective manner. One can look at something as simple as having a list of strings, here we can optimize for memory, or performance, but a compiler is going to have a hard time to just know what of those one actually wants/needs.
But back to the topic of Switch.
If we have a list of IF statements, then our compiler would need to make more considerations compared to if we just use a Switch. I think the Switch function is useful, even though it technically isn’t anything more than a bunch of IF statements.
How one implements it in machine code is though a different question. And this is generally where our complier does the heavy lifting, or at least tries to.
If we should break down our Switch function into a set of IF statements or a jump list or potentially some hybrid of both, would all depend on the code we want to compile. But the Switch statement at least makes our intent more clear and removes some of the burden from our complier.
Match on the other hand supports much more nuanced IF statements, something that introduces a new can of worms for our complier to wrangle. If this is for better or worse I am not going to dabble too much into myself.
Such a match style switch state statement has been part of the ruby programming language for centuries. Ruby is so much easier and cleaner than python, but somehow python is more popular.
Finally but late AF. Many languages have had this feature since beginning of (their) time.
And it’s going in another incremental version of python so yet again will contribute to the parochial nature of the language – ‘it works in my local variation of python 3.something but not in your slightly earlier version’.
Won’t they ever learn ?
Python is the dynamic language version of C++. Throw in anything and everything anyone “important” wants. Many of the larger libraries, for both languages, take the same path. You end up with $50 books going out-of-date in 6 months. It is what it is at this point. Many must simply play ball to pay the rent.
I feel like this belongs here too. :)
https://brennan.io/2021/02/09/so-python/
It reads like an Onion article on the subject.
Golden.
For those wondering how this is new and why python does not have a case-switch statement like other languages: the standard solution for a switch in python is using a dictionary since like forever. A dictionary must have unique keys, meaning anything hashable – even user-defined objects – can be a key. Calling cases not handled raises a KeyError should be caught in a try-except block. The switch-case statement that will be implemented is more flexible than this solution as it enables expressions to be used as “keys”.
Pretty picture, though I always thought “Python” was a reference to that Monty Python comedy group from the UK.. ;)
>>> ZERO = 0
>>> match 3:
… case ZERO:
… print(“uh oh”)
…
uh oh
>>> print(ZERO)
3
How… intuitive…
i’m torn. i feel derision that python didn’t have this already. such a rich type system, this kind of matching construct is the sine qua non! but i also see the promise, as this bears some superficial resemblance to the powerful matching system at the heart of functional languages like ML.
i think the performance hit is a red herring. *everything* in python is slow. every single finished python program is at least 1000x slower than it should be. i mean, i know people like to hem and haw around potential, but looking at real life examples that’s a hard lesson to ignore. but the flipside is, ML is entirely focused around this kind of pattern matching and ML is very fast.
i had a decently complicated data type i’d implemented in C (a binary tree representation of a sparse bit vector), and looking for a game to play to learn ML, i realized this data type would be a good fit for ML. not only was the expression of the data type and its algorithms much simpler in ML (precisely because of this kind of pattern matching) than in C, but the built-in ML reference counting memory management was better than the poorly-thought-out reference counting i’d done in C. until i fixed up the C reference counting, the unoptimized naive ML version was actually *faster than tuned C*, despite a severe handicap from ML’s general inability to represent a 32-bit int!
it’s possible to do really expressive type-based logic in a very efficient way in a compiled language…python is just slow because it just implements everything in the most straight-forward interpretted fashion. *shrug* i’m not even knocking python. i mean, i use perl all the time and it’s slow as a dog too, for roughly the same reason.
It doesn’t have to be that performance intensive. Think about it: each Python object has a type, which is an object on its own. So if you do type comparison, you just check the type pointer. To check the value, you check the value of the object. Figuring out which comparison’s needed is a (bytecode) compile time determination, so there’s no real performance issue.
Please, somebody, tell me that this is just a bad april fools joke.
– it is just a fancy syntactic sugar on elsif
– it adds one more indent level over elsif
– fact that language survived three decades without it showed that it is not necessary
– it could also be done better with dictionaries
– I could go on…
Looks like not just match, but match with destructuring, which is pretty powerful for writing concise clear code. I do enjoy it in the bit of rust I’ve coded.
Glad no default fall through.
Kotlin has a nice solution to the “what am I breaking from” problem: break and return inside of nested constructs sometimes (? not sure the rules, I let the ide help me) have an annotation starting with @ saying what exactly you’re break and return-ing from. Kind of surprised that’s not a more widely adopted feature.
I probably won’t use it. Most all of my Python applications will run from 3.3 to latest. More portable that way. I try to stay with the core of the language instead of using the ‘gasp’ newest, or hard to understand features. If I have a hard time with it … what will the next person have to deal with it when he/she starts maintaining it. If, elif, else work fine for me. I write ‘lots’ of python code for work and at home.
Your comment on why the C efficiency is so much better, is not completely accurate. The C version of switch is not always compiled to a series of constant time comparisons. It can sometimes be implemented as a table lookup where it can be done constant time with regard of the number of cases. See https://godbolt.org/z/j4e4hGssf
