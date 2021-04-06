Electric vehicles are becoming more and more common on the road, but when they’re parked in the driveway or garage there are still some kinks to work out when getting them charged up. Sure, there are plenty of charging stations on the market, but they all have different features, capabilities, and even ports, so to really make sure that full control is maintained over charging a car’s batteries it might be necessary to reach into the parts bin and pull out a trusty Arduino.
This project comes to us from [Sebastian] who needed this level of control over charging his Leaf, and who also has the skills to implement it from the large high voltage switching contactors to the software running its network connectivity and web app. This charging station has every available feature, too. It can tell the car to charge at different rates, and can restrict it to charging at different times (if energy is cheaper at night, for example). It is able to monitor the car’s charge state and other information over the communications bus to the vehicle, and even has a front-end web app for monitoring and controlling the device.
The project is based around an Arduino Nano 33 IoT with all of the code available on the project’s GitHub page. While we would advise using extreme caution when dealing with mains voltage and when interfacing with a high-ticket item like an EV, at first blush the build looks like it has crossed all its Ts and might even make a good prototype for a production unit in the future. If you don’t need all of the features that this charging station has, though, you can always hack the car itself to add some more advanced charging features.
3 thoughts on “Open Source Electric Vehicle Charging”
I was going to jump on this guy for not including a GFI in his design, but his project page does say he’s plugging into a GFI protected circuit.
However, I also don’t see any GCM in his design, which is another important safety feature in an EVSE given that the vehicle is always sitting on four rubber tires.
I strongly urge folks who want to DIY an EVSE to at least look at OpenEVSE, the granddaddy of them all, and at least understand the purpose of all of it’s safety features. OpenEVSE derived designs have obtained UL approval.
i don’t see any difference between sitting on 4 rubber tires (a car) and sitting on a nonconductive wooden floor (my washing machine), so one of GCM or GFI seems like it would be sufficient. but i’m not really here to opine on that…i wouldn’t claim expertise here. really i guess it makes me wish my washing machine had GCM.
i’m here because this is the first i’ve heard of GCM. how’s it work for a car? does it have two different ground pins that are supposed to be connected to different points on the chassis and it checks continuity between them?
thanks
Thank you! I came here to say essentially the same thing. The cost of messing up is pretty high – property damage or ultimately it could be someone’s life. Don’t attempt the project unless you have the training and skill.
Ironically the Clipper Creek EVSE cord provided with my Chevy Bolt apparently has a GCM (ground continuity monitor) circuit, and the test current intentionally leaked into the ground conductor caused imbalance that kept tripping the 120 Volt GFCI socket in my garage almost every day. I never had that happen with the EVSE cord that came with the LEAF I previously had.
The Clipper Creek EVSE is max 12 Amps, but it can operate at either 120 Volts or 240 Volts, so I had a 240 Volt dryer outlet installed in my garage and made a pigtail so I could plug in the EVSE. The car charges a lot faster and the i squared R loss is approximately constant (*) in the house wiring + EVSE because i=12 at either voltage. There is an overall several percent gain in efficiency because the power is wasted for less time charging at 240 Volts. The charger inverter in the car is also a little more efficient with higher voltage input too.
(*) 12 AWG wire is ~1.5 Ohms per 1000 feet. My garage is detached, so there is about 200 feet round trip from the breaker panel. At 12 Amps, that means I’m burning up 43 Watts in the house wiring. The dryer plug circuit is 40 Amp and wired with 8 AWG which is ~0.6 Ohms per 1000 feet. I’m only burning up 17 Watts in the 8 AWG wire of dryer circuit when the car charges at 12 Amps.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)