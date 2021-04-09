There are plenty of ways to make printed circuit boards at home but for some features it’s still best to go to a board shop. Those features continue to decrease in number, but not a lot of people can build things such as a four-layer board at home. Adding a solder mask might be one of those features for some, but if you happen to have a laser cutter and a few business cards sitting around then this process is within reach of the home builder too.
[Jeremy Cook] is lucky enough to have a laser cutter around, and he had an idea to use it to help improve his surface mount soldering process. By cutting the solder mask layer into a business card with the laser cutter, it can be held on top of a PCB and then used as a stencil to add the solder paste more easily than could otherwise be done. It dramatically decreases the amount of time spent on this part of the process, especially when multiple boards are involved since the stencil can be used multiple times.
While a laser cutter certainly isn’t a strict requirement, it certainly does help over something like an X-acto knife. [Jeremy] also notes that this process is sometimes done with transparency film or even Kapton, which we have seen a few times before as well.
2 thoughts on “Laser-Cut Solder Masks From Business Cards”
Another solder stencil material that is fairly perfect for small runs of a handful of boards is regular 80 gram paper.
If one desires more thickness, there is thicker paper on the market too.
Yes, it will seep away a tiny bit of the flux.
Nor is paper great at handling really fine details.
And yes, it will also wear out fast, like in 10-20 applications. And some designs faster than others.
But it sure is cheap and easily available and even in fairly large sizes.
Laser cutting paper is also fairly easy.
I bet I could even do this with a vinyl cutter. Ok, now I need to go order some solder mask…
