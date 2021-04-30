The ATMegaZero ESP32-S2 is currently being funded with a campaign on GroupGets, and it’s a microcontroller board modeled after the Raspberry Pi Zero’s form factor. That means instead of the embedded Linux system most of us know and love, it’s an ESP32-based development board with the same shape and 40-pin GPIO header as the Pi Zero. As a bonus, it has some neat features like a connector for inexpensive SSD1306 and SH1106-based OLED displays.
Being able to use existing accessories can go a long way towards easing a project’s creation, and leveraging that is one of the reasons for sharing the Pi Zero form factor. Ease of use is also one of the goals, so the boards will ship with CircuitPython (derived from MicroPython), and can also be used with the Arduino IDE.
If a microcontroller board using the Pi Zero form factor looks a bit familiar, you might be remembering the original ATMegaZero which was based on the Atmel ATMega32U4, but to get wireless communications one needed to attach a separate ESP8266 module. This newer board keeps the ATMegaZero name and footprint, but now uses the Espressif ESP32-S2 to provide all the necessary functions.
CircuitPython has been a feature in a wide variety of projects and hacks we’ve seen here at Hackaday, and it’s a fine way to make a microcontroller board easy to use right out of the box.
3 thoughts on “Looks Like A Pi Zero, Is Actually An ESP32 Development Board”
“With CircuitPython, there are no upfront desktop downloads needed. Once you get your board set up, open any text editor, and start editing code. It’s that simple.” – CircuitPython website.
Right up until you change the white space on a single line in an if block from say tab to space, then you will be scratching your head for hours trying to understand why your code doesn’t work.
Any time I’ve accidentally done that, Python has immediately reported an “inconsistent use of tabs and spaces” error and the exact line the error is on. Mu, the Adafruit-recommended CircuitPython IDE, points to any line which uses tabs and tells you not to use them. It’s not that hard to deal with.
What we really need are: Displays.
There are tons of cheap mobile phones. With displays. Is it that difficult to design something around an existing display? CUBOT C20 goes for 120 € and has a 6.3 Zoll 1080*2246. So the display + CPU can’t be that expensive. It only needs some command interface on that CPU and a connector.
Please. Take my money. (OK, not much money, please.)
