Home is absolutely everything these days. Plenty of spaces around the abode have had to do double and triple duty as we navigate work, play, and everything in between. Although it’s been a great time to engage in hobbies and even find new ones, where exactly are we supposed put all the stuff that accumulates?
[Fabse89] needed a portable, usable solution for doing electronics work that could be easily packed away. They happened upon a tool case being thrown out, and repurposed it into a great one-stop solution for whenever the urge to play with pixies strikes.
[Fabse89] started by stripping the box out to the bare walls and modeling the inside in Fusion360. Then they built and cut an acrylic insert that holds two power supplies and a soldering station. There are fixed 5 V and 12 V outputs on one power supply, plus a variable supply that maxes out at 48 V.
When it came to tool storage options, [Fabse89] got lucky with a small, seldom-used set of plastic drawers that fits perfectly next to the power station. These hold all the small tools like flush cutters, pliers, and a de-soldering pump. The top section of the case folds back and is the perfect place for component storage boxes. We think this is a tidy solution and especially like that you don’t have to dismantle it to use it — can be used with everything in place and packed up quickly. We also like that the front lid pulls down into a makeshift table, so this really could go anywhere with mains power.
Acrylic not rugged enough for your tastes? Here’s a DIY supply that doubles as a melee weapon.
4 thoughts on “Mobile Electronics Workstation Has It All In A Small Package”
Here’s an interesting dilemma: if you make a portable bench, do you make it fold and stretch open to provide access and work area as well, or do you use it as a toolbox only?
If you use it as a work bench, you will have a folded-out toolbox/workbench standing in your living room until the project is done. If you use it as a toolbox only, then you can pack it and put it aside for the day, but you’re left with the unfinished project on the coffee table.
Seems to me, you need two suitcases: one to keep the tools and the other to keep the project. Or is there a way to combine them?
I like the latter approach. Most of my projects get a project box (if they are not massive) and that way I can just pack it away.
I quite like having a clear workspace in case I need to work on something else, so it’s great for me to be able to pack things away at the end of the day.
I see any clear workspace as a convenient place to start a project…
I got this beat, I made a Mobile Electronics Lab using a Macintosh G4 Desktop Case. It’s got a Breadboard, Raspberry Pi 4 8GB, Power Supply, Logic Analyzer and Scope. The Breadboard is on the old Motherboard Tray and the everything else is accessible from inside, the Scope is accessible from the old Zip Drive bay. It isn’t quite finished and still need to add storage for some small hand tools and storage for some common jelly bean parts.
