If you are of a certain age, your first exposure to computer programming was probably BASIC. For a few years, there were few cheaper ways to program in BASIC than the Sinclair ZX series of computers. If you long for those days, you might find the 1980-something variant of BASIC a little limiting. Or you could use SpecBasic from [Paul Dunn].
SpecBasic is apparently reasonably compatible with the Spectrum, but lets you use your better hardware. For example, instead of a 256×192 8-color screen, SpecBas accommodates larger screens and up to 256 colors. However, that does lead to certain incompatibilities that you can read about in the project’s README file.
The README also has instructions for configuring the system to use larger fonts which may help readability on large monitors. There’s also a file full of demos you’ll probably want to look at.
While learning 1980-era BASIC today isn’t much of a career move, we do think that learning simple programming concepts in a simple uncluttered environment that is very interactive isn’t a bad thing. After all, it worked for an entire generation of developers.
If you prefer your BASIC coding on the Web, that’s possible. Or, maybe you just want something more modern.
6 thoughts on “Sinclair BASIC For Today”
But if you’re of a different certain age, you started with machine language, because your computer didn’t have BASIC in ROM, and the 1K of RAM couldn’t fit an interpreter.
You had no assembler, or room for it, so you had to hand assemble the code.
When you could use BASIC, you skipped it, having started elsewhere.
… and if you’re of a certain age, there was no such thing as machine language, the “program” was encoded in the wires that ran from socket-to-socket in the patch panel.
I started in ZX Spectrum basic, it’s nice to have something out of a box. After mandatory snake, pong, whatever in basic … it’s gets reduced to a single line that starts machine code anyways.
I would prefer QL’s SuperBasic, today maybe under SMSQ/E
The clever thing about Sinclair BASIC was that it offloaded the tokenisation onto the user. So finding which of the 5 actions per key, and what combination of shifts might get you that ‘word’ was the game. Then the legends started rubbing off the ‘keyboard’…
… and if you’re of a certain age, your (mini) computer was the length of your garage! Really – mine was in 1977 :)
and yes, there were those patch panel programmed ones. Fortunately I just missed them. But I did witness entering bootstrap machine code using an ASR33 so the Univac would read a program from punched cards.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)