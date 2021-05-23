As amazing as CircuitPython is, it hasn’t yet been ported to any 8-bit microcontrollers. [Chris Heo] was unsatisfied with his inability to use Python on his 8-bit ATmega4808 AVR, so he worked out a way to zombify it and bend it to his will using Python on his PC.
The trick to making this all work is the UPDI interface: a single-wire UART interface for programming and debugging Microchip’s newer 8-bit AVR microcontrollers. UPDI reaches deep into the microcontroller’s core, allowing you to stop and start execution of microcontroller code and access all of the onboard data and I/O. [Chris] realized this could be used to stop execution of any code running on the AVR and directly control the output pins using the pyupdi library. Since UPDI lets him modify the AVR’s I/O registers, he was also able to blink an LED and use the microcontrollers UART to send a message back to his PC without compiling a single line of code.
This may seem like an entirely unnecessary hack, but for devices too small or basic to have a JTAG interface for debugging this could be the best way to test and debug peripherals in an assembled circuit. We hope this catches on and would love to see how much of the chip can be controlled in this way. Maybe this will make it easy to experiment with the programmable logic that’s on some of the newer AVRs.
3 thoughts on “Python Runs Through A Zombified 8-Bit AVR”
Good stuff. I have a general question that I would like to get other peoples opinion on. When doing register manipulation like in the above screenshot, what is your preferred way of setting the initial bits? I find that when im using the 8 bit MCUs I stick with something simpler like: TCA0.SINGLE.INTCTRL = 0b00010000 instead of something similar to TCA0.SINGLE.INTCTRL = 16 (or its hex equivalent). I find it makes debugging easier when developing along with the datasheet but I often see so many other ways of doing it that I think maybe I should change it up a bit. What approach do you take?
I’m a newbie to register manipulations, so I do that as well, with a brief comment above saying which bit does what if it is something I manipulate often. Like you said, it makes debugging easier. The only exception would be when only one value ever gets written to a register (e.g. lock keys), because those never change.
Don’t forget, CircuitPython is a derivative of MicroPython.
