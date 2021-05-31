Let’s be honest — not too many of us have a need to deposit nanometer-thick films onto substrates in a controlled manner. But if you do find yourself in such a situation, you could do worse than following [Jeroen Vleggaar]’s lead as he builds out a physical vapor deposition apparatus to do just that.
Thankfully, [Jeroen] has particular expertise in this area, and is willing to share it. PVD is used to apply an exceedingly thin layer of metal or organic material to a substrate — think lens coatings or mirror silvering, as well as semiconductor manufacturing. The method involves heating the coating material in a vacuum such that it vaporizes and accumulates on a substrate in a controlled fashion. Sounds simple, but the equipment and know-how needed to actually accomplish it are daunting. [Jeroen]’s shopping list included high-current power supplies to heat the coating material, turbomolecular pumps to evacuate the coating chamber, and instruments to monitor the conditions inside the chamber. Most of the chamber itself was homemade, a gutsy move for a novice TIG welder. Highlights from the build are in the video below, which also shows the PVD setup coating a glass disc with a thin layer of silver.
This build is chock full of nice details; we especially liked the technique of monitoring deposition progress by measuring the frequency change of an oscillator connected to a crystal inside the chamber as it accumulates costing material. We’re not sure where [Jeroen] is going with this, but we suspect it has something to do with some hints he dropped while talking about his experiments with optical logic gates. We’re looking forward to seeing if that’s true.
4 thoughts on “Thin Coatings Require An Impressive Collection Of Equipment And Know-How”
Could be useful for those that grind their own telescope mirrors, too.
An old friend in another city which whom I’ve lost touch, ground a 14″ mirror out of Pyrex glass, and sent it to some company to have a layer of silver deposited on it. Silver has the best reflectivity but tarnishes, so it has to be (very carefully) cleaned once in a while. Apparently others use aluminium which is not quite as reflective, but doesn’t tarnish.
My mind was blown when he showed me Saturn and it’s beautiful rings, one cool autumn evening in Bloemfontein, in about 2004.
Unless you plan on coating mirrors for a living or a side gig putting a vacuum system together just for coating is just not cost effective. You can get a mirror coated for around $10 per inch i believe.
Silver vs aluminum. Yes silver reflects more than raw aluminum but an enhanced aluminum coating is almost as good. You can also get a SiO overcoat on the silver which will help protect it from oxidation. But generally you will probably not notice a difference between Si and Al.
Yea, “the internet” seems to agree with what I remember from my elderly friend. Silver about 95%, Aluminium about 90%.
Didn’t know about the SiO overcoat for silver – thanks. I usually get a bunch of SiO up my shorts when wiping out while body surfing.
“It’s just a tool and not the goal” wow that’s very impressive. Sometimes I spend too much time on the tool and not the goal.
Also, that ”turbo screw up” must have been a pain of a set back, but like you said it could have been much worse. Fascinating YouTube channel.
