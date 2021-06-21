There are some times when an awesome project comes into your feed, but a language barrier intervenes as you try to follow its creator’s description. [Kanti Sharma]’s laser display appears to be a fantastic piece of work, but YouTube’s automatic translations in the video below make so little sense as to leave us Anglophones none the wiser as to what he’s saying. The principle comes across without need for translation though: he’s taken a laser diode module and is using it to create a vector scan by mounting it in the middle of a set of coils driven through beefy FETs by an Arduino. It’s an electromagnetic take on the same principle used in a CRT vector displays such as the famous Vectrex console, with the beam of electrons replaced with laser light.
It’s a technique not unlike what’s been used for years in the lighting industry, in which much larger laser displays are created with mirrors mounted on galvanometers. There must be a physical limit at which the weight of the laser slows down the movement, but if the video is to be believed it’s certainly capable of displaying graphics on a screen.
People have done a lot of things with lasers on these pages, but there have been surprisingly few vector displays using them. Here’s one from nearly a decade ago.
13 thoughts on “A Laser Display Board Of Your Very Own”
Why don´t you use the spining pentagonal mirror, like barcode readers do???
they’re a bit hard to get ahold of, depending on what part of the world you live. I can get them if I throw money at the problem, but that’s hardly in the spirit of a good hack.
That’d scan horizontally, but what about vertically? Two orthogonal mirrors sync’d so one generates y and the other x? But then you’d be limited to raster and can do vector drawing. By that point you might as well just use a xy galvo setup, but that’s been done to death already. This laser diode deflection is the first time I’ve seen this approach and while there are obvious limitation it’s still pretty interesting to see it working.
*cant, wish I could edit comments lol
I couldn’t get the CC auto translate to work satisfactorily in the video. But luckily there is enough tech jargon that I could follow along better without CC. This is a super cool project, and it brings back (ancient) memories when I repurposed a CRT with a new circuit to drive the yoke way outside of spec to make a audio frequency X-Y scope for a music demo. (I didn’t have access to a big oscope tube with deflection plates to do it “properly”).
I’m feeling a bit inspired to wind my own yoke now. Thanks for posting this!
Now that’s a real hack, deflecting the light source. No fancy mirrors or drums.
Looks fake to me… The laser bounces in the same pattern for the different items that are displayed and if you play the video frame by frame, the laser is on when the image is gone. The image is simply flickered on and off, not drawn by the laser.
The display is foamboard, a poor choice for passing an image from one side to the other. I’m betting the laser is shown on one side while an image is projected on the other side. However, neat concept and I’d like to see what is really drawn by the laser.
I thought the display was a piece of acrylic with paper taped to the back of it, which could work, but I agree that the images do not look like they are produced by the laser being deflected.
It could be. That would make a good easy display. I saw what looked like frayed paper on both sides of the display which is why I thought it was foamboard.
I suspected the same thing.
hum… I’m highly skeptical of this approach, and at least a few sections of the video are definitely fake… First, the video thumbnail, there’s BLACK in it, you can’t make it darker than the surface XD
Near the end of the video he “projects” the arduino logo. Pause and look at it frame by frame, it’s blinking on and off complete.
My main doubts is that this thing can do what he wants, at maybe 1 frame every few seconds, and calibration would be hell… The emitter has too much mass to be steered around.
Looking more closely at the version he has working near the beginning of the video, with his profile projected, I’d guess he has a mask with the contour open just under the surface of the plate, and an LED blinking behind it. Else than that, it’s just the emitter randomly vibrating there. I’ll go as far as saying that he probably tried to make it for real, got crap results and then decided to not waste his effort and fake his way through the rest… Though that might be too charitable.
First thoughts after watching and thinking about the video, practically with such a setup you could probably draw simple shapes but that’s it. Too much mass, overshoot will be horrible. Look at commercial mems laser projection mechanisms like microvision and how much trouble they have with how they have to raster scan in order to compensate the physics of a moving tiny mirror at decent resolution and framerate. I also thought it was weird there’s only four fets, only one full h-bridge or drive two coils with only a half bridge each? I think r4m0n above is correct, the youtuber really did give it a good try to get it working but just couldn’t do so well enough to impress his audience so he fudged the actual image generation on the screen so he could finish the video.
