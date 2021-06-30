[T-Kuhn]’s Octo-Bouncer platform has learned some new tricks since we saw it last. If you haven’t seen it before, this device uses computer vision from a camera mounted underneath its thick, clear acrylic platform to track a ball in 3D space, and make the necessary (and minute) adjustments needed to control the ball’s movements with a robotic platform in real time.
We loved the Octo-Bouncer’s mesmerizing action when we saw it last, and it’s only gotten better. Not only is there a whole new custom ball detection algorithm that [T-Kuhn] explains in detail, there are also now visualizations of both the ball’s position as well as the plate movements. There’s still one small mystery, however. Every now and again, [T-Kuhn] says that the ball will bounce in an unexpected direction. It doesn’t seem to be a bug related to the platform itself, but [T-Kuhn] has a suspicion. Since contact between the ball and platform is where all the control comes from, and the ball and platform touch only very little during a bounce, it’s possible that bits of dust (or perhaps even tiny imperfections on the ball’s surface itself) might be to blame. Regardless, it doesn’t detract from the device’s mesmerizing performance.
Design files and source code are available on the project’s GitHub repository for those who’d like a closer look. It’s pretty trippy watching the demonstration video because there is so much going on at once; you can check it out just below the page break.
4 thoughts on “Robotic Ball-Bouncing Platform Learns New Tricks”
I think the next step has to be two of these robots passing the ball between them.
That’s very awesome. Could the issues with bounces in unexpected directions be down to spin?
I’ve played ping pong and never really noticed a problem with dust on the bats. But they do have a rubber layer which increases the contact area and would reduce the affect of any dust.
Very impressive.
HAD: did you mean to tag this “ping ping”?
Teach it catching the ball as the finishing step. Instead of letting the ball bounce till it looses all it’s energy, match it’s falling speed, guide it down while slowing the “fall”. Something like here: https://youtu.be/xPgVQ_Ui9w8?t=33
