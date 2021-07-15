We don’t normally embrace the supernatural here at Hackaday, but when the topic turns to the radio frequency world, Arthur C. Clarke’s maxim about sufficiently advanced technology being akin to magic pretty much works for us. In the RF realm, the rules of electricity, at least the basic ones, don’t seem to apply, or if they do apply, it’s often with a, “Yeah, but…” caveat that’s sometimes hard to get one’s head around.
Perhaps nowhere does the RF world seem more magical than in antenna design. Sure, an antenna can be as simple as a straight piece or two of wire, but even in their simplest embodiments, antennas belie a complexity that can really be daunting to newbie and vet alike. That’s why we were happy to recently host Karen Rucker’s Introduction to Antenna Basics course as part of Hackaday U.
The class was held over a five-week period starting back in May, and we’ve just posted the edited videos for everyone to enjoy. The class is lead by Karen Rucker, an RF engineer specializing in antenna designs for spacecraft who clearly knows her business. I’ve watched the first video of the series and so far and really enjoy Karen’s style and the material she has chosen to highlight; just the bit about antenna polarization and why circular polarization makes sense for space communications was really useful. I’m keen to dig into the rest of the series playlist soon.
The 2021 session of Hackaday U may be wrapped up now, but fear not — there’s plenty of material available to look over and learn from. Head over to the course list on Hackaday.io, pick something that strikes your fancy, and let the learning begin!
4 thoughts on “New Video Series: Learning Antenna Basics With Karen Rucker”
Look like a good watch.
What surprises me in the electromagnetic wave diagrams is that the E and B fields seem to be “in phase”.
Intuitively it would be the rate of change of E that produces B (so a peak of B would line up with a zero-crossing of E) and vice versa, when B is changing most rapidly (zero crossing) I might expect the E to peak.
All diagrams I just googled seem aligned likewise, so it seems a common consensus. I suppose I’ll have to do this the hard way and solve Maxwell’s equations to get to the bottom of this – unless there’s a cheat’s explanation?
Electromagnets
HackadayU as an organized, cohesive thing has somehow, up to this point, escaped my notice.
https://hackaday.io/u/
https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/embed?src=superconference@hackaday.io&pli=1
Magical is a fitting description, it isn’t just related to antennas, but it starts in the lowest power levels where signals are generated. In the past with open frame circuitry using vacuum tubes as it was before solid state components and printed circuit boards, RF propagation has required advancements in designs as simple as where to route conductor traces to eliminate efficiency loses due to unintended capacitance and impedance, multi layer PC boards implementing ground planes, shielding of conductors and components, SMD components to also reduce or eliminate RF loses encountered with through hole type components. I remember my first encounters with high power RF stuff when I saw my first RF wave guides. I was fascinated with how they looked and worked. I used to look at RF circuits assembled as DEAD BUG and UGLY BUG when I was much younger and simply wonder how and why, did they work. It was all magical. The things we know are around us but cannot see ! And then there are those things we can see with the right equipment.
