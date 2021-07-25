Most Hackaday readers will be familiar with the idea of a network time server; a magical box nestled away in some distant data center that runs the Network Time Protocol (NTP) and allows us to conveniently synchronize the clocks in our computers and gadgets. Particularly eager clock watchers can actually rig up their own NTP server for their personal use, and if you’re a true time aficionado like [Cristiano Monteiro], you might be interested in the portable GPS-controlled time server he recently put together.
The heart of the build is a NEO-6M GPS module which features a dedicated pulse per second (PPS) pin. The ESP8266 combines the timestamp from the GPS messages and the PPS signal to synchronize itself with the atomic clock aboard the orbiting satellite. To prevent the system from drifting too far out of sync when it doesn’t have a lock on the GPS signal, [Cristiano] is using a DS3231 I2C real-time clock module that features a high accuracy temperature-compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO).
These components, along with the open source code provided in the project’s GitHub repository, gives you an extremely accurate Stratum 1 NTP server that can respond to client requests over WiFi. But to take the idea a step further, [Cristiano] added an OLED and some LEDs to provide feedback, and put the whole thing inside a handsome enclosure along with a 18650 cell, TP4056 charging module, and DC-DC buck converter. The result is a fully wireless time server that can be deployed anywhere, which as an amateur radio operator, he plans to use in the field.
Whether you take yours on the road or permanently mount it, this project is an excellent way to get more acquainted with NTP and GPS reception. It’s a great time (no pun intended) to start experimenting with this technology too, as there have been some grumblings that terrestrial radio time signals may go dark in the near future.
14 thoughts on “Portable GPS Time Server Powered By The ESP8266”
This is my MQTT equivalent. More compact.
http://enginemonitor.blogspot.com/2020/09/gps-module.html?m=1
Cute and clever, but hardly equivalent to a stratum-1 NTP server…
I can see advantages of the device (lightweight, portable, probably quite cheap). On the other hand using WiFi for NTP link can give up noticeable part of precision the device aims to provide.
Hi!
You talk about round trip latency or internal WiFi processing latency? A decent NTP client should account for network latency when syncing.
Could this not be done with an app on a modern smartphone.
I don’t know exactly but there are three problems (this device shares one of them). 1) NTP server binds to UDP port 123. Smartphone OS may not allow opening ports <1024. 2) Dedicated device may provide better precission. 3) Using WiFi introduces degrades some of that precision.
Yes, a smart phone has all the required hardware to do what the article is about:
” an excellent way to get more acquainted with NTP and GPS ”
And taking the smartphone route will learn how much information you have about the device that you own.
Most likely you will base your work on the work of the people that build smartphone firmware.
Yes, there are real apps that do this, on Play Store for example.
Hi,
Android will not allow an app to change the smartphone date/time, unless you’re rooted. I don’t root all my phones since, for some of them, it’s a painful process to keep them updated later
Hi!
Android will not allow an app to sync time unless you’re rooted. I don’t root all my phones since, for some of them, keeping updated later is a nightmare.
Sure, there’s an app for everything nowadays, but it doesn’t mean we should stop learning new things either.
There are a couple of android apps that serve time with GPS synchronization. The one without apps and with open source MIT license is Time Server App, https://timeserver.app/
So one gotcha I ran into building a Linux box + gpsd ntp server is that the crappy USB gps I had available ended up reporting time as very precisely one second behind. Easy to offset, but do always check your work against some trustworthy ntp sources before you ship your box off to a field somewhere.
If you have a gps or radio based ntp server in the data center one of the problems you can run into is nearby noise from the racks. Typically datacenters sometimes offer a service to mount an antenna on the roof etc.
That being said this is good for home use.
