Magnetic levitation is a beautiful thing to watch. Seeing small objects wobble about while seemingly hovering in thin air never gets old. If you want something suitably distracting in this vein for your own desk, consider building this levitating turbine from [JGJMatt].
The build uses a combination of 3D printed parts and metal rods to form a basic frame. The turbine is also 3D printed, making it easy to create the complex geometry for the curved fins. Rare earth magnets are then slotted into the parts in order to create the levitation effect. Two magnets are fitted to each frame piece, and one magnet is inserted into each end of the turbine. When aligned properly, the turbine will hover over the frame and can spin freely with almost no friction.
One concession made to functionality is a sewing needle inserted into the turbine. This presses against one part of the frame in order to keep the turbine from being pushed out of the magnetic field entirely. It’s possible that with very careful attention to detail in alignment, the pin could be eliminated, but it makes the system far more robust and reliable to have it there.
Floating in the magnetic field, a simple puff of air is enough to set the turbine spinning for quite some time. It makes for a captivating desk ornament, and one that can be tinkered with by changing the turbine blades for different performance. It may be frivolous, but at the larger scale, magnetic levitation is put to more serious uses like high-speed transport. Video after the break.
7 thoughts on “Building A Levitating Turbine Desk Toy”
Now upsize it.
Bigger.
Then connect the spinny bit to a Genny.
Then lock the whole thing in a vacuum.
Then wire all of that to your solar/wind system.
If you’re real clever with this, and ran many simulations you could maybe turn the energy of moving wind directly into spinning the flywheel, without turning it into electricity in between.
If it’s in a vacuum, what’s going to make the turbine blade spin?
What’s it going to do in a solar/wind generation system?
It all sounds too complicated.
It’s not that complicated.
Don’t think of a turbine, but a flywheel. The more mass it have, the more energy you can store.
Now the motor. A motor can be a generator: power in, movement out. Movement in, power out. It’s reversible.
If you lock the flywheel in a vacuum, with the motor/generator inside, and only wires coming out, you have very little energy losses. The magnetic suspension is very close to frictionless, and if you mechanically disconnect the motor axle when not in use, it can freely spin for a long time.
Now you can wire the motor to a wind turbine, and every time there’s enough wind, the power it generates goes into the motor, connects the axle to the flywheel and speeds up the flywheel. Same with solar power.
Every time you need power, you turn the motor into a generator, slowing down the flywheel and generating power.
“Limitless cycles” mechanical battery.
The needle is required to maintain stability (see Earnshaw’s theorem).
Just to note before anyone wastes their time trying:
“It’s possible that with very careful attention to detail in alignment, the pin could be eliminated”
Not possible. Not without active control or a superconductor involved. Earnshaws Theorem shows why.
A DYNAMIC magnetic system can be stable (as shown by the `levitron’ top and several other configurations), though it is still not a deep well of stability. In this case, the turbine would need to be spinning to position it, and the rate would need to be held fairly constant.
The needle makes this practical, and, in my opinion, adds to, rather than subtracts from, the elegance.
You can put a pair of magnets in place of the needle. But a needle is more elegant, stable, and cheaper.
um…. no
