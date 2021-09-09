Are you tired of the same old video style from your favorite content creators? We can’t say that we were, exactly. But nevertheless, we appreciate this creative departure from [Eric Strebel]’s regular fare as he soups up his drill press with an old treadmill motor and a few extra features.
First off, that commentator in the video is right — 2.6 horsepower is a crazy amount for a drill press. Fortunately, [Eric] also added a variable speed controller and a digital tachometer to keep things in check. As an added bonus, he no longer has to get under the hood and mess with the belts.
We like what [Eric] brings to the drill press motor mod, which is already well-documented on YouTube. We love the re-use of an office chair bracket as a new motor mount. It’s probably our favorite bit aside from the 2-color forward/reverse switch plate idea: print it in whatever letter color you want with proud lettering, paint the whole thing black, and sand off the letters so the color shows. Check it out after the break.
There are many ways to make your own drill press, and one of the easiest is to mount a hand drill.
Did you miss the Industrial Design Hack Chat with [Eric]? It’s okay, you can read the transcript over on IO.
One thought on “Drill Press Runs Faster On A Treadmill Motor”
“2.6 horsepower is a crazy amount for a drill press”
That depends so much on other factors. At low speed, where I might WANT 2KW to hog out steel, the power is much less than 2KW. At higher speed where the full power is available, it is interesting to think what might happen to the bearings in this machine, but bearings are cheap and easy when toasted.
2KW at 4000RPM, on that machine, would scare me.
My large shop machine (personal, at home) is 1200W (1.5HP, approx), and does a good job turning a 40mm twist drill in steel, with sufficient pilot, and will do a good job with a 50mm or larger hole saw or rotabroach in steel, as well. In no way frightening, and the machine is designed for the forces. My shops largest one at work is 15HP (about 11KW), and underpowered for many jobs, so is run with reduction gears lower than desired, doing heavy steel and stainless sections. Our old machinist was rightfully frightened on the machine, and not much scared him (no gloves or shield shrinking pins with liquid N2, for example. Drop em in, pick em out with tongs, and drop em in the holes).
At my prior shop, trepanned holes and finished seats on a drill press (1.2m column to spindle, weighed in at maybe 5T) with a 10HP motor. It would turn a 3″ twist drill through SA516-70 without a pilot hole. WW-I vintage awesomeness.
