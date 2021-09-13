How The PS5’s Genuinely Clever Adaptive Triggers Work

Sony’s Playstation 5 console and its DualSense controllers aren’t exactly new, but the triggers of the controllers have a genuinely interesting design that is worth examining. The analog triggers on the PS5 controllers are generally described as having “variable resistance”, but it turns out that’s not the whole story. Not only is the trigger capable of variable resistance when being pressed, but it can also push back in variable ways and with varying amounts of force. How it works is pretty clever.
The feedback for the trigger assembly is handled by a lever, a geared wheel, and a worm gear on an electric motor. Under normal circumstances, nothing interferes with the trigger at all and it works like a normal analog trigger. But when the motor moves the lever into place, trigger movement now has to overcome the added interference with a mechanical disadvantage. The amount of resistance felt can be increased a surprising amount by having the motor actively apply additional force to counter the trigger’s movement.
That’s not all, either. The motor can also actively move the lever into (or out of) position, which means that pulling the trigger not only has the ability to feel smooth, mushy, or stiff in different places, but it can also actively push back. This feedback can be introduced (or removed) at any arbitrary point along the trigger’s range of motion. A trigger pull can therefore feel like it has a sharp breakpoint, a rough travel, a hard stop, an active recoil, or any combination of those at any time.
It’s a little hard to describe, but you can get a better idea of it all works in practice by watching part of this teardown by [TronicsFix] (video cued to about 9:17 where the trigger teardown begins.) It’s also embedded below, so give it a peek.
A small amount of force applied in the right place can produce outsized results, but a force feedback project doesn’t have to be subtle. One can always shake things up by mounting a whole bunch of solenoids onto a mouse.
5 thoughts on “How The PS5’s Genuinely Clever Adaptive Triggers Work”
Am I the only one really struggling to find a difference between “resistance” and “push back”?
They’re trying to distinguish between variable resistance as well as motorized movement.
As a non-native speaker, I understand that “resistance” is “you have to do extra force to push it”, while “push back” is that, after you have pressed it, the force that it makes increases suddenly (like “recoil”).
BTW: Finally HaD added a popup to confirm a “Report comment”! :-D
One is (or can be) passive and resists and outside force, the other actively applies a force.
In other words, as intended in this article (if I understand correctly) resistance means simply that the trigger resists motion from an outside force applied to it. The higher the resistance the more force has to be applied to move the trigger, however, if the outside force is removed the trigger doesn’t move on it’s own (or only some light spring pressure). When “push back” is enabled, not only is there this resistance to motion but the trigger is actively being moved against the force in the other direction. In other words, if you push with less force on the trigger, it will move outwards.
Proper answer: All of the above. This mechanism can simulate both resistance, push back, sudden loss of resistance and even simulate a trigger connected to something which oscillates back and forth like a gear lever in old tractor.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)