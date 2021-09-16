Nothing quite says vintage computer like a dedicated glass terminal. We enjoyed [Adam’s] restoration of an Acorn CRT monitor. The monitor is old enough to have that vintage vibe, but not so old as to be an antique.
The 14 inch monitor had a common problem: a defective power switch. Replacing a switch shouldn’t be a big deal, of course, but these old CRT monitors have exciting voltages inside and require special care.
One common issue, for example, is the fact that the old CRTs are really large capacitors and can hold a dangerous charge for some time. The easiest way to handle the potential problem is to make sure the device is unplugged, ground a screwdriver blade, and push the blade under the second anode cap. Most of the time, nothing happens. Once in a while, though, you’ll hear a loud pop and you just saved yourself a nasty shock.
Even though the actual repair was pretty mundane, the teardown was a great nostalgia trip and while we don’t want to give up our LCD, we do like the old glass.
CRTs have a long history and came a long way before their last gasps. They even took a turn as mass storage devices.
5 thoughts on “A CRT Monitor Restoration”
It’s good to remind neophytes that a few of these have capacitors that, once discharged, can rebuild a charge. Some folks wrap a wire securely across the terminals of all big caps that have been initially discharged, before either work or storage.
Oh, man, those things were big, heavy, and indestructible.
I’m fairly sure their cube-shaped cases were designed to ensure schools could stack them safely – at least, that’s what schools did with them.
Scratch that, I’m conflating these with their earlier BBC CRTs. This looks like one from an Archimedes? Cool machine, but not as robust.
Yeah, the AKF17 is the standard later-Archimedes TV-rate monitor. The AKF12 (if I’ve remembered that right!) was a CM8833 Mk.1 variant and quite common on the earlier machines.
The big, heavy, indestructible ones were probably Microvitec Cubs in the metal case. They were built from Microvitec’s industrial monitor series – and that’s where the build quality comes from! Needless to say, they were very popular in schools…
Nice repair – it’s still good to see one of these fixed and back in use! OP got lucky with just a broken power switch, though it is a very common fault on the CM8833 series.
I have an AKF17 (CM8833-II variant) which blew the LOPT (flyback transformer) last year, and ended up replacing the LOPT and volume pot, fixing a bunch of broken tracks, and replacing all the electrolytic capacitors after most measured as marginal on an ESR meter. The whole repair thread is on Stardot: https://stardot.org.uk/forums/viewtopic.php?f=16&t=19398
I’m not sure I’d call my repair a restoration either… more like getting carried away!
