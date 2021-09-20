Green Roofs Could Help Improve Solar Panel Efficiency

There’s been a movement in architecture over the past couple of decades to help tie together large urban developments with plant life and greenery. We’ve seen a few buildings, and hundreds more renders, of tall skyscrapers and large buildings covered in vegetation.
The aesthetic is often a beautiful one, but the idea is done as much for its tangible benefits as for the sheer visual glory. Naturally, there’s the obvious boost from plants converting carbon dioxide into delicious, life-giving oxygen. However, greenery on the roofs of buildings could also help improve the output of solar installations, according to a recent study from Sydney, Australia.
The study was led by Dr Peter Irga of the University of Technology Sydney, with a report published for the City of Sydney. The opportunity for the study came about precipitously, thanks to two similar office buildings located side by side in downtown Sydney. Each building had a photovoltaic solar system installed on the roof to generate electricity. On one building, plenty of plants were placed on the roof and around the solar panels, while the other building was left bare.
Over an eight month period, the roof loaded with greenery was 3.6% more efficient than the bare roof over the course of the experiment. The difference between the two was as much as 20% at peak generating times. This led to the green roof netting 69 MWh of electricity versus 59.5MWh for the bare roof. The extra 9.5 MWh generated over the period of the experiment is worth a full $2595 at local market rates.
The key to the difference in performance came down to temperature. Solar panels don’t work as well at higher temperatures, with Irga noting that “Temperatures above 25 degrees make photovoltaic panels less efficient.” This can be problematic in a place like Australia, where sunlight is abundant in the summer months but daily temperatures routinely span from 30 to 45 degrees Celsius.
Green roofs cool buildings through a process called evaportranspiration, or more accurately, the twin processes of evaporation and transpiration. Water from the soil and other rooftop surfaces is evaporated, reducing heat in the air. Additionally, small holes in the plants of the green roof, called stomata, are essentially the pores with which the plant exchanges gases with its surroundings. The plants lose water through these stomata to the atmosphere, further adding to the cooling process. Ideally, the vast majority of this water comes from rainfall, avoiding irrigation costs that can spoil the efficiency and environmental benefits of the roof as a whole.
Reportedly, temperatures were on the order of 20°C lower on the green roof compared to the otherwise identical bare-roofed office building. This is a remarkable figure, and one that speaks to the quality of the green roof design in the experiment. This comes down to careful selection of the right plant species, which are able to survive and thrive on the roof while also providing good cooling performance.
Thus, this significant temperature drop allowed the solar panels to remain in a much more efficient operating range, leading to that 3.6% efficiency gain. This figure was determined under simulated lighting conditions, in order to eliminate differences in the urban environment around the two buildings from spoiling the result. It may not sound like much, but huge amounts of money are spent every year researching for single-point percentage gains in solar panel efficiency. In comparison, providing a cheap natural cooling solution can have a remarkably outsized effect.
The green roof provides other benefits, too. The study reported that the roof absorbed almost 9 tonnes of greenhouse gases throughout the experiment, and reduced storm water outflows significantly as well. The plants were also much appreciated by the local wildlife. The team noted that insects and birds quickly flocked to the greenery. Even predator species were spotted up on top of the building, something that was surprising to see on a tower in the central business district of Sydney.
Overall, it’s a project that demonstrates a lot of net benefits. Additionally, it needn’t only be limited to green roofs. Other solar installations could benefit from co-located greenery which naturally cools its surroundings and leads to better solar array performance. Expect more research in this area, particularly in a localized fashion. Green roofs and similar technologies are highly dependent on local climatic conditions, and often need to be designed to work with the local flora and fauna as well. For those that dive in, it appears there are significant gains to be had!
21 thoughts on “Green Roofs Could Help Improve Solar Panel Efficiency”
Just remember, design the roof for the added weight and wind loading.
I’m also reminded of a new city in China that incorporated lots of greenery, the pools of rainwater around the plants became a massive mosquito breeding ground.
This is the one I was thinking of…
https://nypost.com/2020/09/15/mosquitoes-overrun-chinese-complex-turned-into-vertical-forest/
The headline isn’t clear that green refers to plant greenery, not simply the color green. Green colored asphalt shingles won’t do the trick.
Why stopping at the headline ? Let me read the article for you, the keyword is “evapotranspiration”. Now do your homework and google that word.
Law of Unintended Effects.
A client’s product line includes ‘green roofs”. This company discourages them for corporate customers, and refuses to do them for residential customers. They require much maintenance, special plumbing, and cost approximately 4x that of a conventional roof, and use more material, so get dinged where some local governments require construction to report on their ‘carbon footprint’.
Another contractor that specializes in ‘green’ building projects said that their available green roof designs options will be severely decreased to reduce support calls.
The best ‘green’ roof is one that is covered with solar panels.
It’s more like the law of random unsubstantiated anecdotes, do you have any videos of cats climbing on solar panels? Or maybe a video on how to how to make delicious smoothies with a solar powered blender?
it´s common where I live and it´s not more expensive than a traditional roof, but cannot apply to any type or building.
Of course it´s not intended to grow trees, it´s just hardy green, not even foliage. No particular maintenance, quite the opposite: just some patience to let the plants establish in this 6 inches thick layer of gravel and sand
Do you have more info about your claims? My building and several in the vicinity (I live in Hamburg, Germany) have green roof tops which don’t need much maintenance or increase our bills in any significant way. They are quite common nowadays.
I think there is a lot of misconceptions about what a green rooftop is.
It depends on the constraints. Do you need maximum number of panels? Or maximum output per panel. If you have room to spread them out so they don’t shadow each other, tracking panels have a 3-fold increase in output over the day. I wonder if there is some Python code out there that finds a linear programming solution given the geometry, costs, power needs, and a handful of other constraints.
An entire array that rotates like a Lazy Susan is ideal
“This company discourages them for corporate customers, and refuses to do them for residential customers.”
That pretty much leaves government buildings, but not to worry, governments can “afford” the added expense.
B^)
“The key to the difference in performance came down to temperature. Solar panels don’t work as well at higher temperatures, with Irga noting that “Temperatures above 25 degrees make photovoltaic panels less efficient.””
There’s also the combining of PV with cooling pipes. And even spraying with water.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214157X19305416
I wonder if simply painting the roofs with highly reflective paint in the IR spectrum would work just as well without the downsides of plants.
Highly reflective paint is a dumb idea. In most place of the world, you spend more energy heating the building than cooling it. You’re not going to paint your building twice a year, so if you use such reflective paint, you’ll end up with an actual increase in your heating bill compared to without it. Plants are convenient here, since, in winter, they provide additional insulation while still capturing the few rays that hit your building, and in the summer, they increase the humidity of the surrounding air, cooling the building (and the solar panel if any).
Highly reflective paint is an excellent idea.
Highly absorptive paint is a dumb idea. In summer, the sun is high and it’s hot, roof temperatures get very high, and your air conditioning burden increases dramatically.
In winter, the sun is low, so there’s not much thermal gain through the day, but there is enormous radiative loss during the long night, increasing your heating burden.
And the thermal cycling of a dark roof is much greater than a white one, decreasing its longevity.
Dark roofs are a dumb idea.
For temperate zones, use a white roof with long eaves, and black walls reflecting the high sun of summer and absorbing the low hanging sun of winter!
(I once proposed venetian blinds that were reflective on one side and flat black on the other, to reflect the sun in the summer and to absorb it in the winter, but the wife didn’t go for that idea…)
@GRAVIS: the “downsides of the plants” are called “roots” around here.
I vote for white/reflective paint/tile, lot less effort.
How does one fix a leaking roof if there’s six inches of dirt and roots in the way?
The same way you fix a leaky roof that has multiple layers of gravel, asphalt and insulation in the way. You remove the covering, fix the leak, and then replace the covering.
“You remove” _a large amount of_ ” the covering,” _hopefully find where the leak is (the actual leak in the membrane could be 10 meters from the drip point in the ceiling)_, fix the leak, and then replace the covering”,
_hopefully not causing new leaks in the process_.
FTFY
