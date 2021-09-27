Google have a fleet of cars travelling the roads of the world taking images for their online StreetView service. You could do much the same thing pedalling on two wheels, with the help of this landscape scanner from [Celian_31].
The basic concept is simple. A powerbank on the bike runs a Raspberry Pi, kitted out with its typical Pi Camera within a 3D-printed housing. A reed switch on the bike’s frame detects pulses from a magnet attached to the valve stem of one tire, and this is used to trigger the taking of photos at regular intervals with the aid of a Python script. Further scripts are then used to knit all the photos taken on a ride together into one contiguous image.
It’s unlikely you’ll recreate Google’s entire StreetView in this fashion. You’d probably want a spherical camera anyway. However, if you wish to undertake regular static surveillance of your local area in an inconspicuous fashion, this would be a great way to do it while also staying in shape. If you do that, please don’t tell us as it would be a major violation of operational security. We’d love to hear about any other projects, though! Video after the break.
12 thoughts on “Put A Landscape Scanner On Your Bike And Ride”
I remember putting a dozen line level lasers on a pushbike, over a decade ago now, it produced a six by six grid of lines on the path ahead of the front wheel, you got a good impression of the contours of the path in front as you cycled along at night. No doubt the over the top health and safety of today wouldn’t allow such a device to be sold, at least to the general public, not unless the lasers were invisible to the human eye and cameras were involved.
Go careful with that health & safety paranoia, Major Misunderstanding…
https://viz.fandom.com/wiki/Major_Misunderstanding
And you are allowed to bike around and take pictures of everything around you without permission?
I wondered the same. In most places it is allowed to take photos and video in public places, though publishing may require permission of any people that are visible. On the other hand, setting up a surveillance video camera requires notices to be posted.
This kind of falls in between because you are carrying the camera, but it is not clear you are taking photos.
These principles are somewhat of a misconception because depending on where you are, when it comes down to the de facto laws surrounding taking photos, it’s important to note that there is no right to privacy in public, because a reasonable person would not expect to remain private in a public setting.
So while some places do post signs to explicitly announce their intention to record, it’s not to meet some sort of legal requirement (in most states), but usually is intended to dissuade criminal acts and behavior moreso than out oif respect for someone people’s privacy.
Literally almost anyone who wants to take your picture when you’re out in public can do so, including things that may seem a little creepy like photographing children. With regard to publishing, it only requires permission if the photos were used commercially and just because money changes hands does not necessarily make it commercial. It’s more so a legal liability if the photo implies that the people in the photo endorse something in some way or if it’s to be used on a mass production scale for products to be sold, then those would need releases, but any artistic display, including use as news photographs are not categorized as commercial use and within a photographer’s rights.
And guess what? Photographs are the property of the photographer that made them and are automaticaly copyrighted from the moment of creation. Even if they’re posted online or of you or if you even paid the photographer to take the photo of you, unless it’s laid out in a contract your use of them, all copyright works rights belong to the photographer and would require their permission in terms of copyright laws. A photographer reserves those rights to say the least.
If riding a bike on a public road doing citizen science is illegal, you should move to a better place. Maybe even ride a science bike there.
Unless you mean ninja riding this bike onto private property.
Are you still allowed to open your eyes in public where you live?
In the US, you absolutely are.
In Europe, it’s trickier, but my guess is that this would be allowed. There’s a difference in the law (somehow…) between capturing images of crowds vs. individuals. I would guess that just leaving a camera running on your bike was the former.
In short and to my best understanding, The GDPR/AVG laws are applicable if someone is recognizable in a picture.
This means that if you publicize the pictures as a company you have to show legitimate need and will have to secure permission from those ppl in the pictures.
https://www.mondaq.com/germany/data-protection/714306/does-the-gdpr-also-apply-to-photographs-and-films
It’s no different to a dashcam on a car, so yes it’s allowed. Using the images for commercial gain however is where it gets more complicated.
Yes, but if you anything you capture violates privacy (e.g. capturing photos into someone’s house, or capturing faces / number plates ) then you would be wise to redact it before publishing.
Wonder if this project wouldn’t benefit from an accelerometer/gyro IMU to record picture orientation while biking.
Looking at the collages, it’s pretty obvious that the bike leans left and right as it’s pedalled. You could cancel this out in software?
Or you could trigger the camera when the bike is upright.
