Hackaday Podcast 138: Breakin’ Bluetooth, Doritos Rockets, Wireless Robots, And Autonomous Trolling

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys peruse the great hardware hacks of the past week. There’s a robot walker platform that wirelessly offloads motor control planning to a computer. We take a look at automating your fishing boat with a trolling motor upgrade, building the Hoover dam in your back yard, and playing Holst’s Planets on an army of Arduini. Make sure you stick around until the end as we stroll through distant memories of Gopher, and peek inside the parking garages of the sea.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (60 MB or so.)
Episode 138 Show Notes:
What’s that Sound?
- That sound was Tesla coils playing the Super Mario Bros. Theme (Artist: ArcAttack!)
- [cmbalancio] was randomly drawn from 66 correct responses and wins the shirt!
New This Week:
- A Coolant Leak The Likely Culprit For Aussie Tesla Battery Bank Fire
- It’s Wildcard Time, Your Last Chance To Enter The Hackaday Prize!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- 3D Printed Research Robotics Platform Runs Remotely
- A Promising Start For The Doritos Space Program
- Arduino Orchestra Plays The Planets Suite
- Open Source Autopilot For Cheap Trolling Motors
- Bluetooth Vulnerability: Arbitrary Code Execution On The ESP32, Among Others
- Reinforced Concrete: Versatile At Any Size?
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks
- Mike’s Picks:
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)