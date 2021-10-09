The open source world and Chinese manufacturing have a long relationship. Some fifteen years ago, the big topic was how companies could open-source their hardware designs and not get driven bankrupt by competition from overseas. Companies like Sparkfun, Adafruit, Arduino, Maple Labs, Pololu, and many more demonstrated that this wasn’t impossible after all.
Maybe ten years ago, Chinese firms started picking up interesting hacker projects and producing them. This gave us hits like the AVR transistor tester and the NanoVNA. In the last few years, we’ve seen open-source hardware and software projects that have deliberately targeted Chinese manufacturers, and won. We do the design and coding, they do the manufacturing, sales, and distribution.
But this is something else: the Bangle.js watch takes an essentially mediocre Chinese smartwatch and reflashes the firmware, and sells them as open-source smartwatches to the general public. These pre-hacked watches are being sold on Kickstarter, and although the works stands on the shoulders of previous hacker’s reverse engineering work on the non-open watch hardware, it’s being sold by the prime mover behind the Espruino JavaScript-on-embedded language, which it runs on.
We have a cheap commodity smartwatch, being sold with frankly mediocre firmware, taken over by hackers, re-flashed, re-branded, and sold by the hackers on Kickstarter. As a result of it being (forcibly) opened, there’s a decently sized app store of contributed open-source applications that’ll run on the platform, making it significantly more useful and hacker friendly than it was before.
Will this boost sales? Will China notice the hackers’ work? Will this, and similar projects, end up in yet another new hacker/China relationship? We’re watching.
2 thoughts on “Hackers And China”
Years ago, after the war, all major cities had a ‘surplus’ row. There you could buy all manner of radios and parts that were left over from the war effort. We also had the Heath kits and later the Ramsey and Rainbow kits. As the war surplus slowed down, these shops migrated to electronic surplus – left overs from making all manner of consumer good. As surface mount cam along, there was also the shift to offshore building, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong all took up this task. US surplus dried up, with the exception of military production which stayed in the USA for strategic reasons. The military surplus(MIL) was less in quantity as well. Surface mount MIL was usually coated with a conformal coating = hard to remove, as parts were cheap we could buy.
With the Chinese and Taiwanese and Hong Kong and Japan being production centers, they had their surplus areas. In many Chinese cities, these tend to be in certain areas, like Akihabara in Japan.
In all these places you could find buildings full of small shops selling all manner of new and surplus good. Often specialized = switch shops, wire shops, IC shops, SM parts and so on. – row on row, stall on stall. The experimenter can take his list and buy almost all his parts. He can buy ovens, soldering irons, pliers, dykes, and so on.
There is nothing like that in the USA now – there are isolated shops with a broad selection of all of this, but not a deep selection as you find in Asia.
Take a look at Shenzhen tours on YouTube and die of envy. I hope to take a trip to Shenzhen after the Covid is over, I suggest you think of it as well.
There are a dozens of Chinese online shops, like Ali-express, but they have a 3-6 week mail delay. A few aliespress sellers have US depots for their stuff = faster. Sadly the USPS had politics meddling, and for years funds were diverted from pensions = the Post Office is technically bankrupt as first class mail was killed by e-mail and the politics blocked laying off workers = huge losses. The USPS is trying to add services to pick up this slack.
The root problem can only be fixed by an equalization of USA and Chinese wages, which will shift soe fabrication back to the USA by freight elimination on local stuff.
This article feels like it has a subtle anti-chinese slant to it. From the picture of a historic looking asian person to represent “the chinese” and phrasing such as “projects that have deliberately targeted Chinese manufacturers, and won.” and “mediocre Chinese smartwatch”, as well as the implications that open source folts should see china as a threat.
I see it’s also posted in “rants”, but this don’t justifies the bias.
