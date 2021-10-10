How many of us who have a few decades of adulthood under our belts would like to talk to our 17 year old selves? “Hey kid, it’s all gonna be OK. Also, Duke Nukem Forever does come out eventually, but it’s not going to be pretty!” Being honest, exposure to the hot takes of one’s naive teenage self would almost certainly be as cringeworthy as the time-worn-but-familiar adult would be to the teenager, but there’s one way in which you can in a sense have a conversation with your teenage self. [Mad Ned] had this opportunity, when he discovered a printed BASIC listing for a game he’d written for the TRS-80 back in 1981. Could he make it run again, and what did it tell him about his teenage years?
Grizzled 8-bit veterans will tell you of countless hours spent typing poorly-reproduced listings found in magazines, and the inevitable pain that followed as all those mistypes were ironed out. [Ned] eschewed all that retro experience because this is the 21st century, and we now have much more powerful computers to do our bidding! The reality of incomplete OCR is one we’ll no doubt all be used to, and for 8-bit fans also the debugging that was needed to get the listing to run. Breaker Ball is an odd hybrid of Breakout and Space Invaders, and it’s his analysis of the teenage thinking that led to the game being the way it is that rounds off the piece. Sadly we’re not treated to the entire listing, but there’s a short gameplay video we’ve placed below the break.
Via Hacker News.
4 thoughts on “1981 Called, Here’s Your Software”
I’d tell my 17 year old to buy Bitcoin.
I typed in the whole of Sargon chess in 8080 assembler from a whole-book printed listing, saving to cassette as I went,. I wrote some character-based graphics for the chess board for my computer, and got it all working. I must have been mad, or perhaps just 17.
In November 1981, I got my second computer, an OSI Superboard II. Even paid extra for the extra 4K of RAM. I didn’t have a printer until Nov 1982.
I did type in a disassembler in BASIC, but not much else in BASIC. It was machine language, though usually printed with the assembly listing, so no huge chunk of hex codes.
And certainly books were a means of distribution. I bought a book about a fancy monitor in 6502, and certainly typed that in. And added some things, or at least tried.
I was 21. There is nothing significant from that computer, the computer was still an end in itself
Hmm, takes me back.
My first software contract was on a US built SuperBrain with dual 5 1/4 ” drives, dual Z80 CPU setup, writing in basic a program to print out reams of paper to cover all lotto numeric permutations for a of couple young accountants setting up a business to spread out lotto selections in response to newspaper ads signing up people so the accountants got 5% if any wins. Of course it failed flat in about a month, paper adverts way too expensive for the number of people & tracking winners an issue – though I think they covered their risk by duplicating the numbers they sent out and thus caught the gambling habit themselves really badly – classic Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO). Much better ways to make dosh & with negligible to zero risk too ;-)
Still have my early 1980’s SuperBrain – might restore it – recover some of my youthful zeal :sigh:
Thanks for posting :-)
