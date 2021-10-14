Valve Reluctantly Shows How To Mod The Steam Deck

As the narrator in this official instructional video from Valve reminds the viewer several times, the gaming company would really rather you not open up your brand new Steam Deck and start poking around. They can’t guarantee that their software will function should you start changing the hardware, and since there’s no source for replacement parts yet anyway, there’s not much you can do in the way of repairs.
That said, Value does believe you have the right to take apart your own device, and has produced the video below as an aid to those who are willing risk damaging their new system by opening it up. Specifically, the video goes over how to replace the most likely wear items on the handheld, namely the thumb sticks and the SSD. It seems inevitable that the stock thumb sticks will wear down after a couple years of hard use, so we’re glad to see they are easily removable modules. As for the SSD, it stands to reason that users would want to swap it out for faster and higher capacity models as they become available in the coming years.
Now to be clear, we appreciate Valve making this video, and would love to see other manufacturers be so forthcoming. But we have to admit that some of its messaging does seem a bit heavy handed. The narrators admonition that users who open their Steam Deck are literally taking their lives into their own hands due to the danger of potentially rupturing the system’s lithium-ion battery is a bit hyperbolic for our tastes. The constant reminders of how badly you could bungle the job just comes off as overly preachy, though to be fair, we probably aren’t the intended audience.
Outside of its obvious gaming functions, we’re excited too see what the community can do with the Steam Deck. With official reference material like this, perhaps we’ll even start seeing some hardware modifications before too long. Though we wouldn’t blame you for hitting the Mute button halfway through.
[Thanks to burningbroccoli for the tip.]
6 thoughts on “Valve Reluctantly Shows How To Mod The Steam Deck”
Agreed! This is very heavy handed. I feel personally oppressed by their suggestion that this is a bad idea. (/s… does anybody actually that warnings on stuff like that are anything more than a formality at best, and a courteous suggestion at worst?)
For real though, they should have gone the more generic “you already bought it, go ahead and break it if you want” approach… then sent Electroboom a few and asked him to blow up the batteries, shock himself, and smoke the whole thing as the “unofficially official” video of what could go wrong
That’s reverse psychology, interpret as follows: “Go on, open it, break it and void the warranty. We would be happy to sell you another vending machine.”
I’m just pleased the circuit board looks generic enough to use in a VR headset, laptop or console box.
NVMe storage is great, I wonder how to get up and installed though XD (maybe image the old MMC over and grow the partition?), Still excited to run SteamOS on my own hardware.
Or just install a fresh SteamOS. This is an open computer not a locked down proprietary device :)
“narrators admonition that users who open their Steam Deck are literally taking their lives into their own hands due to the danger ”
Like I always say, Hack like you mean it.
Wearing the grounding strap *over* rubber gloves? :facepalm:
