Pictures From Paper Reflections And A Single Pixel

Taking a picture with a single photoresistor is a brain-breaking idea. But go deeper and imagine taking that same picture with the same photoresistor, but without even facing the object. [Jon Bumstead] did exactly that with compressed sensing and a projector. Incredibly, the resulting image is from the perspective of the projector, not the “camera”.

This camera setup is very similar to one we’ve seen before, but far more capable. The only required electronics are a small projector and a single photodiode. The secret sauce in this particular design lies in the pattern projected and the algorithm to parse the data.

Video is projected onto the target in the form of sinusoidal waves. As these waves change and move their way across the object, the sensor picks up whatever intensity value is reflected. Putting all this data together allows us to create a measured Fourier transform. Use the inverse Fourier transform, and BOOM, you got yourself an image. Better yet, you can even take a picture indirectly. Anything becomes a mirror — even paper — when all you rely on is the average relative intensity of light. If you want to take pictures like this on your own, check out [Jon]’s Instructable.

The science behind this technique is similar to the math that powers CT scanners and VAM 3D printing.

Thanks, [MrSVCD], for the tip!