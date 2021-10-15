Hackaday Podcast 140: Aqua Battery, IBM Cheese Cutter, Waiting For USB-C, And Digging ADCs

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys chew the fat over the coolest of hacks. It’s hard to beat two fascinating old-tech demonstraters; one is a mechanical IBM computer for accurate cheese apportionment, the other an Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) built from logic chips. We gawk two very different uses of propeller-based vehicles; one a flying-walker, the other a ground-effect coaster. Big news shared at the top of the show is that Keith Thorne of LIGO is going to present a keynote at Hackaday Remoticon. And we wrap the episode talking about brighter skies from a glut of satellites and what the world would look like if one charging cable truly ruled all smartphones.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download (55 MB)

Where to Follow Hackaday Podcast Places to follow Hackaday podcasts: Google Podcasts

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS

Episode 140 Show Notes:

What’s that Sound?

That sound was from Zero Wing, source of the “All Your Base” meme

[Ben] was randomly drawn from 18 correct responses and wins the shirt!

New This Week:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: