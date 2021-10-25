Modified Car Alternator Powers Speedy DIY E-Bike

Your garden variety automotive alternator is ripe for repurposing as is, but with a little modification, it can actually be used as a surprisingly powerful brushless motor. Looking to demonstrate the capabilities of one of these rebuilt alternators, [DIY King] bolted one to the back of a old bicycle and got some impressive, and frankly a bit terrifying, results.
We should say up front that the required modifications to the alternator are quite extensive, so before you get too excited about building your own budget e-bike, you should check out the previous guide [DIY King] put together. The short version is that you’ll need to machine a new rotor and fill it with the neodymium magnets salvaged from hoverboard motors.
Once you’ve got your modified alternator, the rest is relatively easy. The trickiest part of this build looks like it was cutting off the bike’s rear wheel mount and replacing it with a plate that holds the alternator and a pair of reduction gears pulled from a 125cc motorbike. Beyond that, it’s largely electronics.
Naturally, you’ll also need a pretty beefy speed controller. In this case [DIY King] is using a 200 amp water-cooled model intended for large RC boats, though interestingly enough, it doesn’t seem he’s actually running any water through the thing. He’s also put together a custom 1,500 watt-hour battery pack that lives in a MDF box mounted under the seat.
To test out his handiwork, [DIY King] took to the streets and was able to get the bike up to 70 km/h (43 MPH) before his courage ran out. He thinks the motor should be able to push it up to 85 km/h, but he says the bike started wobbling around too much for him to really open it up. In terms of range, he calculated that while cruising around at a more palatable 30 km/h (18 MPH), he should be able to get 100 kilometers (62 miles) off of a single charge.
If you like repurposed motors and suicidal bike speeds, you’ll love this build that uses a washing machine motor to push a rider to a claimed 110 km/h. If you’re not worried about speed or range, then this supercapacitor e-bike is certainly worth a look as well.
[Thanks to Mike for the tip.]
9 thoughts on “Modified Car Alternator Powers Speedy DIY E-Bike”
i wonder what makes it wobble at speed. 43mph happens to be the fastest i’ve ever gone on a bike and my bike gets real stable & easy to handle anything over 10mph. but i’ve seen little kids taking downhills where their bike picks up a definite wobble, i just don’t know what causes it on some bikes but not others.
Probably un ballenced wheels. At > 50 kph my nice road bike wheels wobbled due to the weight of the valves
Speed wobble is the subject of much spilled ink:
https://www.sheldonbrown.com/shimmy.html
https://selleanatomica.com/blogs/homepage-blog/the-speed-wobble-surviving-the-terrifying-cyclist-experience
Why a specific bike starts to oscillate at a particular speed is unclear though, lots of variables…
If you check out the geometry of the front forks on the bike. There is very little (or no) rake. More rake would dampen the oscillation out. I have a lot of experience at speeds in excess of 60mph (100kph) on a road bike. You get vibration from the unbalanced wheel, but no wobble.
p.s. My speedometer stopped at 72mph, only exceeded it a couple times. Speed Thrills!
So, are those Rent-a-scooters that have been littering our city sidewalks for the past several years, another good source of neodymium magnets?
B^)
My vote for wobble cause is rear wheel alignment. Had this happen on motorcycles if the rear wasn’t pointed perfectly forward.
That’s a lot of torque from a small diameter motor. I would have thought it would only be useful with a planetary gearbox to match the load
From the video, it sounds like he was surprised by how well it worked too.
Even motorcycle wobble at high speed such as what some people attempt, when you reach speeds on the Salt Flats when attempting to break speed records. Some of it is due to the lack of aero down force where the tires actually start to lift off the road surface more of it is simply due to the flexing of the tires as they are not designed for high speeds and they lack surface contact area of the tread. I cases where the wheel is small spokes the spokes actually stress and do not remain perfectly round wheels. There is also buffeting of the entire package of the bike and the rider from the air moving over and past the bike and rider. The faster you go the more you are subjected to these forces, all of them. I went 140 mph once on a Kawasaki super street bike fitted with a full fairing and didn’t notice any wobbling but I think most of the reason was on account of the fairing and design of the bike, it was engineered to go fast. Bicycles are not engineered to go fast, they do not come equipped with
