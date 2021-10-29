Hackaday Podcast 142: 65 Days Of Airtime, Racecars Staring At The Ceiling, A Pushy White Cane, And Soapy Water Rockets

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys flap their gums about all the great hacks of the week. Something as simple as a wheel can be totally revolutionary, as we saw with a white cane mod for the visually impaired which adds an omniwheel that knows where it’s going. We enjoyed the collection of great hacks from all over the community that went into a multi-two-liter water rocket build. You’ll hear Elliot and Mike’s great debate about the origin of comments in computer code. And we spend plenty of time joking around about the worlds longest airplane flight (it was in a tiny Cessna and lasted over two months!)

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 142 Show Notes:

What’s that Sound?

That sound was the Swish Rhapsody number station

[Bobert] was randomly drawn from 24 correct responses and wins the shirt!

New This Week:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: