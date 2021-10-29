How Practical Is Harvesting Water From The Air?

Water is one of the most precious substances required to sustain human life. Unfortunately, in some areas like California, it’s starting to run out.
The ongoing drought has some people looking towards alternative solutions, such as sucking water out of the very air itself. In particular, a company called Tsunami Products has been making waves in the press with its atmospheric water generators, touting them as a solution for troubled drought-stricken areas, as reported by AP News. Today, we’ll look at how these machine capture water, and whether or not they can help in areas short on water.
A Condensed Explanation
Systems such as those built by companies like Tsunami Products are referred to as atmospheric water generators of the cooling condensation type. They work on much the same principle as a modern air conditioner, relying on a refrigeration circuit. The refrigeration circuit is used to create a cold surface upon which water from the air condenses and is collected. From there, the water is filtered and purified to remove any viruses, bacteria, or other contaminants that may have been captured from the air.
It seems straightforward enough; the basic principle at play is quite simple. Collect water that condenses on a cool surface, filter it, and drink it! However, there’s a reason that we don’t typically look to the air itself as a source of water. That’s because of the energy cost, which is, in a word, significant. Essentially, running such a machine is functionally equivalent to running a large air conditioner.
For example, the smallest unit offered by Tsunami Products is the Tsunami 500, which costs on the order of $30,000 and is reportedly capable of delivering up to 204 gallons (773 liters) of water per day. That’s a lot of water, approximately enough to cover the daily needs of two Americans – 82 gallons of water each. To capture that water, the Tsunami 500 uses an astonishing 5.8-7.5 kilowatts, depending on ambient conditions of temperature and relative humidity. Multiply that out over 24 hours, and that water came at the cost of 139.2-180 kilowatt-hours. Looking at the best case, that’s around 0.68 kilowatt-hours per gallon. In comparison, desalinating seawater, which is already considered energy-intensive, can be done for just 0.0113 kilowatt-hours per gallon.
What if We Use Renewable Energy?
For those with solar panels and battery storage, the energy cost may not seem like a problem. However, for those stuck paying grid prices, such an installation in drought-struck California would cost on the order of $27-36 a day to run, given the current energy price of around 20 cents per kilowatt-hour. It’s a huge price to pay for water, given the average bill in California currently sits at just $65 a month.
The key really is pairing such technology with solar power, in order to avoid contributing further to the climate change problem that causes hot weather and droughts in the first place. Bay Area man Don Johnson lives in the city of Benicia, and bought himself a Tsunami 500 in order to supply his garden’s water needs. However, he found that the machine was able to generate more than enough water to cover both his garden and his household usage. With the benefit of a large solar install on his roof, Johnson hasn’t had to deal with excessive power bills when running the system.
Such products are marketed as a useful way of generating water in places where there simply is none, outside of the humidity in the air itself. They can indeed do that, however conditions have to be right. There has to be plenty of humidity in the air, and temperatures can’t be too low. According to Kevin Collins, president of Tsunami Products, the unit is ideal for areas within 10 to 15 degrees either side of the equator. “If you’re in the Los Angeles area, San Francisco, or San Diego, those areas have climates that typically don’t freeze,” says Collins, adding “…we can make water at anything above 50 degrees Fahrenheit.”
Can Existing AC Be Optimized for This?
Given the huge cost, it’s unsurprising that this technology is not yet mainstream. Tsunami Products reportedly sold just 20 units in 18 months prior to coverage by AP News. Since then, the company has reported a torrent of interest, and hopes to close on 50 orders by year’s end. Given the anxieties created by drought, it’s perhaps unsurprising that those with the means are jumping at the chance to secure their own water supply.
It does, however, raise the idea that perhaps the technology could be used in a more sustainable fashion. Anyone that’s seen water dripping off an air conditioner unit will be familiar with the principles at play. There’s perhaps scope to investigate capturing condensation from large air conditioning units in commercial and industrial installations, where it could be purified for use on-site. This could potentially reduce water use without increasing power usage, as it relies on the existing air conditioning system as it’s already employed. It’s something unlikely to work on the smaller home scale, due to the lower amounts of water such a system would harvest. However, for larger installations, it could prove beneficial.
Overall, however, water production from humid air remains an energy-intensive, and thus costly, exercise. While atmospheric water capture may find some applications in off-grid areas and with cashed-up homeowners, it’s in no way likely to serve as a widespread solution to the water woes of California and other drought-stricken areas. More traditional methods of saving and capturing water will have to be employed.
32 thoughts on “How Practical Is Harvesting Water From The Air?”
Do these require a special kind of droid to talk to them?
Does it speak Bocce?
These aren’t the droid you’re looking for…
There is an ocean, and abundance of sunlight. I really don’t see what the problem is. Apathy? Incompetence? Lack of imagination?
Get out your communicator and tell Captain Kirk to transport some sea water to Kansas, because that’s the only way it’s gonna get there.
Yes. Pipes don’t exist.
Pipelines are expensive. The better option is to simply not live in a desert.
Yes. They are. I didn’t say they weren’t. Maybe you’re arguing with somebody else?
Yes. Pipes are not cheap. Nobody said they were, so I’m glad you’re on the same page, now.
Glad you now understand that they’re a better option than your first suggestion.
Do you not understand capitalism
How long before his neighbors accuse him of stealing water from “their” air?
Thunderf00t has excellent debunks for these (Fontus, etc.)
To be fair, at that cost and energy requirement a simple pipe and pumps starts looking like a far more cost efficient and environmental solution by far.
Heck, even trucking the water over from somewhere else is likely cheaper for smaller settlements. (a truck can take a fair amount of water after all.)
You’re literally just making things up.
You are literally just making things up.
Yes there is great economic sense in deadheading empty tanker trucks.
Our solution to climate change is… More climate change to make our (rich) selves comfortable.
We deserve extinction
I was about to piss and moan about the efficient and then I calculated the latent heat of vaporization of 1000 litres of water to be 611kWh (ick units, sorry)
Water is really good at heat storage – never underestimate that.
Wow so water doesn’t boil instantly when you put it on the stove! Who knew? Thanks for the insight.
We do have some desalination plants here in California. The issue is that by the time they are built and spun up the drought is over and we shut them down. If perhaps they instead approached it from a different angle, where water was first for humans and second for non-food crops like wine, then we could perhaps encourage the wine industry and other similar industries to operate these regularly. They wouldn’t have to move the water either. Fund the pumping of X gallons of desalinated water into LA and you can take your guaranteed water from upstream in wine country at priority.
there is a theory that some kind of magic technology will save the generations, like millennials and such, from the deep suffering caused by climatic changes in our near future, well, they will see :)
No. The people believing this are old enough that they’ll die before they have to admit that they’re lying to themselves to avoid any feelings of responsibility.
No they won’t. The people telling themselves these lies to avoid admitting any problem will be dead long before they have to admit anything.
Nice ageism though. It’s just contradicted directly by every shred of available evidence about who believes this stuff.
ugh, it might be easy to harvest water out of air in places where this no water shortage, but the desert is not one of those places. it takes an absurd amount of energy to do this and it would be cheaper and easier to just desalinate ocean water (which is also very expensive, but not as bad)
I found the math a bit off. 82 gallons per person per day seems to be excesive.
Isn’t this something out of Dune?
California drained the largest lake West of the Mississippi and that changed the climate for over half the state. Whatever mediation can be done, is has to be the equivalent in heat and moisture of refilling the Central Valley with water.
Wow! 20 cents/kwh!
You are paying about 1 1/2 times what it is here. Have you ever considered moving to the midwest?
