Throughout history, people have devised ways to send information across long distances. For centuries we relied on smoke signals, semaphores, and similar physical devices. Electricity changed everything. First the telegraph and then radio transformed communications. Now researchers at the University of Lancaster have demonstrated another way to send wireless data without using electromagnetic radiation. They’ve harnessed fast neutrons from californium-252 and modulated them with information with 100% success.
The setup was interesting. The radioactive material was encased in a cubic meter steel tank filled with water. A pneumatic system can move the material to one edge of the tank which allows fast neutrons to escape. A scintillating detector can pick up the increased neutron activity. It seems like it is akin to using what hams call CW and college professors call OOK (on off keying). You can do that with just about anything you can detect. A flashlight, knocking on wood, or — we suppose — neutrons.
We wondered what the practical application of this might be. The paper suggests that the technique could send data through metal containment structures like those of a nuclear reactor or, perhaps, a spacecraft where you don’t want anything unnecessarily breaching the containment. After all, neutrons cut through things that would stop a conventional radio wave cold.
It seems like you only have to prove you can detect something to make this work — it really doesn’t matter what it is you are detecting. It seems like it would be much harder to do more advanced types of modulation using neutrons. Maybe this is why we don’t hear aliens. They are all Morse code operators with neutron-based telegraphs.
13 thoughts on “Forget Radio! Transmitting With Neutrons”
neutrons are one thing but when you can reliably detect neutrinos and modulate the emissions of same, then you could do through planet communications and get the best possible ping times while eliminating large and complex cable networks. more neutral particle networking!
Neutrinos would definitely be a way to do long distance communication, though their oscillation would be an interesting feature. Recent experiments using an accelerator at Fermilab directed a beam at a mine in Minnesota to study this effect. This path goes through the earth, so definitely feasible. The hardware required is a little daunting.
Sounds like a great application for submarine under-water communication. Getting signals through the salt-water requires low frequencies, long antennas, and low bandwidth. This could change the game.
Nope. The water tank the emitter is in is enough to block the neutrons. The signal won’t go through hundreds of meters of sea water.
Water (well, the hydrogen in it) is rather good at slowing down neutrons. It would not be suitable for communication at any practical distance, I think.
So they should decay after 879 seconds right? And turn into a proton and some other particles. How far would they travel at that energy? The proton sure as heck won’t travel far with its charge. But physics is not exactly my strong suit. I just want to hear the thoughts of someone knowledgable on the subject.
The average energy of Cf-252 neutrons is 2MeV, you can convert this to joules, then calculate the velocity based upon the resting mass of a neutron. This works out to 19,602km/s, giving 17,230,526km after 879 seconds or the distance covered by light in 57 seconds or 45x the distance to the Moon.
The fast neutrons mentioned travel very fast (a good fraction of ‘c’), but after thermalization (i.e., after they’ve hit a few hydrogen atoms) they are surprisingly slow: roughly the speed of sound.
You know what else makes a neutron flux – a Farnsworth–Hirsch fusor. I suspect that device would be far easier to impress a signal on than static isotope source.
There are far simpler ways than cobbling together a fusor. Commercially available, even.
At $27,000,000 per gram with a half life of only 2.6 yrs, I have to question who’s funding research on californium 252. Could this money not be spent at, idk, stopping climate change?
Neutrons > photons> electrons?
” …the encoding stage is carried out by a neutron chopper designed and built specifically for this purpose (Fig. 2b) comprising a polyethylene block which is shuttled into position in correspondence with the requirements of the encoded signal; the system detail showing the source, modulator (attenuator and piston)…”
That the “modulator” is a simple plastic shutter says a lot about the immediate practicality, but this may take some interesting turns when we entangle it with some of the quantum/Qbit research. Pun intended.
Nuclear reactor containment vessels are generally going to stop or severely slow neutrons unless I am mistaken. They are designed to contain radioactive matter but as a result are usually made of things like heavy concrete and thick steel. To my understanding these will slow significant neutron transmission. But perhaps if you are only going through the metal reactor vessel and receiving inside the concrete containment structure, it would be useful.
