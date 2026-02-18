Sliderule Simulator Teaches You How To Do Calculations The Old Fashioned Way

Ever wanted to know how engineers made their calculations before digital calculators were on every workbench? [Richard Carpenter] and [Robert Wolf] have just the thing—a sliderule simulator that can teach you how to do a whole bunch of complex calculations the old fashioned way!
The simulator is a digital recreation of the Hemmi/Post 1460 Versalog slide rule. This was a particularly capable tool that was sold from 1951 to 1975 and is widely regarded as one of the best slide rules ever made. It can do all kinds of useful calculations for you just by sliding the scales and the cursor appropriately, from square roots to trigonometry to exponents and even multi-stage multiplication and divisions.
You can try the simulator yourself in a full-screen window here. It’s written in JavaScript and runs entirely in the browser. If you’ve never used a slide rule before, you might be lost as you drag the center slide and cursor around. Fear not, though. The simulator actually shows you how to use it. You can tap in an equation, and the simulator will both spit out a list of instructions to perform the calculation and animate it on the slide rule itself. There are even a list of “lessons” and “tests” that will teach you how to use the device and see if you’ve got the techniques down pat. It’s the sort of educational tool that would have been a great boon to budding engineers in the mid-20th century. With that said, most of them managed to figure it out with the paper manuals on their own, anyway.
We’ve featured other guides on how to use this beautiful, if archaic calculation technology, too. We love to see this sort of thing, so don’t hesitate to notify the tipsline if you’ve found a way to bring the slide rule back to relevance in the modern era!
Thanks to [Stephen Walters] for the tip!
I went to secondary (aka High) school in the early 1980s, when slide rules were already obsolete. Even log & trig tables were simplified (just 3 figure) and on the way out. We were expected to use scientific calculators, like the Casio fx-82 (or in my case, the fx-180p programmable) or e.g. the TI-30lcd.
So, we never learned slide rules. However, I ended up learning them one afternoon when I had nothing to do in my work-experience week in my fourth year (age 15). My line manager showed me his circular slide rule and told me to work it out. A few weeks later I bought a British Thornton slide rule.
It’s quite an art form! Not sure I understood all 12-14 of the scales (about 6-7 on both sides)!
This is cool, you can zoom in on the slide rule and get better accuracy than a real slide rule!
OK, here’s an example, fairly complex calculation on a slide rule (though easy on a calculator). Cycling in the UK has increased by 50% in 34 years in the UK (ignoring the Covid blip, it’s now returned to the previous levels). So, the growth per year is 1.5^(1/34) . How do we do this? The answer is that we take ln(1.5), divide by 34, then compute exp(that_result).
On the back we have exp(x). So, we map 1.5 on the LL2 scale to X using the slider. This gives 4.055 (hairline says the same, wow!). It’s really 0.4055. Divide by 34 by moving 3.4 on the inner rule to the slider and then reading off the outer X scale where the inner rule says ‘1’. That’s about 1.192 (hairline says: 1.1926), but it’s really 0.01192, because we started with 0.4055 instead of 4.055 (÷10) and /34 instead of 3.4 (÷10 again). Great, now we just need to find exp(0.001192). It’s on the LL1 scale, because LL3 starts at e (exp(1)) and each scale down is the next power of 10 down. So, the answer is 1.012 (hairline is the same).
So, that means there’s a (1.012-1)*100=1.2% growth in cycling in the UK per year (on average) from 1990 to 2026. Not great, but better than negative growth!
Used sliderule growing up, and still have a fair number of them. I was one of the last to regularly use one in college, though. Some of the nicer ones for daily carry were actually the Japan manufactured giveaways from trade shows, still showing up into the early 1980’s.
Been giving away the student models for a number of years and I am nearly out. At one time, I had more than a class set. My predecessor at a teaching gig in the late 80’s/early 90’s STILL made students use them, so when I stepped in, I bought a class set of Sharp Elsimate’s for, IIRC, $US0.50 each at one of the electronic surplus warehouses outside Boston (EFI? Aadams? I know it wasn’t Heffrons, as they didn’t go that low) and my supervisor told me to get rid of the sliderules.
I also have a classroom demo Pickett (1m version) in my office. Garbage picked from another teaching gig in the late 1990’s.
Ha I have the actual slide rule. Got it not long ago to do some redundant calculations. Actually got my dad a Dietzen (something like that) that is a Post clone. It has Teflon runners and is quite a bit better to use because of it. Both were picked up off of electronic-bay in basically literally new in box condition for not a lot of money. They are lovely and still useful.
For me in particular I use the thing to do kinetic energy calculations. Once set you just move the hairline and read KE off directly because if the way the B scales are set up. Super convienent and even easier than an electronic calculator.
