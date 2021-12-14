Oh Deere, Is That Right To Repair Resolution Troubling You?

Over the years a constant in stories covering the right to repair has come from an unexpected direction, the farming community. Their John Deer tractors, a stalwart of North American agriculture, have become difficult to repair due to their parts using DRM restricting their use to authorised Deere agents. We’ve covered farmers using dubious software tools to do the job themselves, we’ve seen more than one legal challenge, and it’s reported that the price of a used Deere has suffered as farmers abandon their allegiance to newer green and yellow machines. Now comes news of a new front in the battle, as a socially responsible investment company has the tractor giant scrambling to block their shareholder motion on the matter.
Deere have not been slow in their fight-back against the threat of right-to-repair legislation and their becoming its unwilling poster-child, with CTO Jahmy Hindman going on record stating that 98% of repairs to Deere machinery can be done by the farmer themself (PDF, page 5) without need for a Deere agent. The question posed by supporters of the shareholder action is that given the substantial risk to investors of attracting a right-to-repair backlash, why would they run such a risk for the only 2% of repairs that remain? We’d be interested to know how Deere arrived at that figure, because given the relatively trivial nature of some of the examples we’ve seen it sounds far-fetched.
It’s beyond a doubt that Deere makes high-quality agricultural machinery that many farmers, including at least one Hackaday scribe, have used to raise a whole heap of crops. The kind of generational brand loyalty they have among their customers simply can’t be bought by clever marketing, it’s been built up over a century and a half. As spectators to its willful unpicking through this misguided use of their repair operation we hope that something like this shareholder move has the desired effect of bringing it to a close. After all, it won’t simply be of benefit to those who wish to repair their tractor, it might just rescue their now-damaged brand before it’s too late.
I would never even consider buying a John Deer until they remove 100% of the electronic blocks preventing owner service of their equipment.
I would never consider buy something worth 5 cars looking at brand. I would reaserch every single other aspect – it is serviceable, do repair parts are available and unobscured to be made by third company 15years from now, etc.
Deere got you covered there, in many cases they’re virtually the only choice left (the farm equipment industry has very few players left).
I wouldn’t either, but that’s because I have absolutely no need for a tractor.
How many highly-specialized house-priced farm equipment do you usually buy?
Some things simply can’t be bought from dozens of suppliers. And that’s not always the result of questionable business practices – some niches just need high investments compared to their size that there’s only one or two players, if at all.
ECU firmware is protected on all new vehicles. User has no ability to access or modify it. Same could be true for Deere and emissions levels would be protected. They could still allow the farmer to swap parts without buggering with firmware
I used to work at a JD facility that reman’ed the electronics. From what I saw of JD management, the idea of Open Anything gave them hives. They believe in doing things one way, everywhere, even when it causes a place to go up in flames.
It doesn’t need to be Open. It only needs not to be DRM-protected. There is no valid reason to lock up the machine, when a part is replaced by farmer instead of being replaced by someone from JD.
So your telling me, used tractor prices explode and people are massivley pissed with deere because of 2% of repairs? Yeah, i am calling bullshit, unless we get a clear list what those 2% are. Modifiying the emissions? These are no car nuts, that might flex of their cat for a few more horsepowers. These are farmers, that have to rely on their devices.
“What the advocates ask for is impossible, plus we’re already doing it!” Yeah, right.
I think the weasel words there are that 98% of the work CAN be done by the farmer. IF he has access to the right information, tools and parts. Which he doesn’t. And he voids any warranty if he DOES do the work so no he’s still screwed even if he did have access. (And no, voiding warranty if a farmer works on his own equipment isn’t legal if the problem isn’t caused by that work, but leave it to big corporations like Deere to find ways to blame the work someone else did anyway, or blame someone else even if it was actually their fault)
I think they mean that a farmer can do 98% of the repair, that is all the physical labor, and JD does the remaining 2%, which is registering the part with the main computer via DRM system. So, technically, he didn’t lie.
Remark to the editors:
By the way, maybe not only show a picture of the cute little tractors in this series of articles; the things we’re talking about here are machines like 2/3 million dollar forage harvesters.
I’m not an expert in agricultural machinery, but I’d guess both the repair problems and the revenue model for a sit-on lawn mower are **very** different than that of something in that price and complexity range.
