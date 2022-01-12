It seems like creating a vacuum should be a pretty easy job, but it turns out that sucking all the air out of something is harder than it seems. A cheap vacuum pump will get you part of the way there, but to really pull a hard vacuum, you need an oil diffusion pump that costs multiple tens of thousands of dollars.
Or, you need a bunch of thrift store junk, a TIG welder, and a can of WD-40. At least that’s what [Lucas] put into his homebrew oil diffusion pump. The idea of such a contraption is to vaporize oil in a chamber such that the oil droplets entrain any remaining gas molecules toward an exhaust port. His low-budget realization of this principle involved a lot of thrift store stainless steel cookware, welded together with varying degrees of success, with liberal applications of epoxy to seal up any leaks. And an electric smores cooker for the heating element, which was a nice touch. The low-budget approach extended even to the oil for the pump; rather than shelling out for expensive specialty oil, [Lucas] distilled some from a WD-40 silicone spray lubricant.
The video below details all the travails [Lucas] encountered along the way, plus the testing process. The results were at least encouraging — the diffusion pump was pulling vacuum far in excess of what the roughing pump was capable of. He clearly still has some work to do, but getting as far as he did with the scrap heap of parts he cobbled together is pretty impressive.
[Lucas]’ goal with all this? A fusion reactor. No, not that kind. This kind.
Thanks to [fruitbaticus] and [supereggbert] for the near-simultaneous tips on this one.
2 thoughts on “An Oil Diffusion Vacuum Pump From Thrift Store Junk”
Thats.. umm.. yeah. Ill be surprised if he can get into the -4 range with that. And he wont be able to tell with that vacuum gage anyway.
Unless one is buying a very very big one, then they tend to be cheaper than this. As in only a few thousand dollars, sometimes towards the lower end of that scale. And the oil isn’t wildly expensive either so distilling one’s own is rarely worth the effort if one values one’s own time.
To be fair, for 10 grand, one can by a turbomolecular pump, and with such one don’t have to deal with the oil vapors filling one’s chamber.
Since yes, oil diffusion pumps do spit out quite a bit of oil. If one’s application can handle a bit of an oil coating, then no problem. If it can’t, then a diffusion pump is a fool’s errand to use in the first place.
And no, water cooled baffles don’t stop the vapors, only slows them down. Though, some applications will constantly purge the chamber with argon or other gases, typically seen in plasma etching and various depositioning techniques. This purging gas will also help to keep the vapors even more at bay.
If one only cares about partial pressure of the various gases contained in one’s chamber, then yes a diffusion pump can go to practically perfect vacuum. If one cares about the actual pressure, one won’t be going bellow the vapor pressure of the oil.
Meanwhile, turbomolecular pumps don’t spit out even near as much oil, but these fast spinning devices have their own hassles. Like literally exploding if one gets a sudden large enough leak, or if one starts venting the chamber before the pump has slowed down sufficiently.
