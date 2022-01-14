Hackaday Podcast 151: The Hackiest VR Glove, Plotting Boba Fett With Shoelaces, ECU Hacking, And Where Does Ammonia Come From?

Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi are back again to talk about all the weird and wonderful stories from our corner of the tech world. Canon had to temporarily give up on chipping their ink cartridges due to part shortages, and that’s just too perfect to ignore. There’s also some good news for the International Space Station as the White House signals they’re ready to support the orbiting outpost until 2030.

We’ll also look at an extremely promising project to deliver haptic feedback for VR, programming bare-metal x86 with the Arduino IDE, and the incredible reverse engineering involved in adding a DIY autonomous driving system to a 2010 Volkswagen Golf. Finally we’ll find out why most of the human life on this planet depends on a process that many people have never heard of, and learn about the long history of making cars heavier than they need to be.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 151 Show Notes:

News This Week:

What’s that Sound?

Last week’s sound was an “electro-mechanical thumb stabber” — an industrial sewing machine. Congrats, Alex Dickman!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: